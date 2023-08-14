Grindr appears to slash remote working in efforts to quell unionisation

Grindr, the well-known LGBTQ dating company, is currently embroiled in a labour dispute as allegations surface that the company is employing a new return-to-office policy to suppress employee efforts to unionise.

Workers have raised concerns that the recent restrictions on remote work and threats of termination unless they relocate to in-person offices are direct responses to the unionisation drive. The Communications Workers of America (CWA) has filed a complaint with the US National Labour Relations Board, accusing Grindr of using this policy as a punitive measure.

This issue underscores the ongoing tussle between corporations and their employees over the intricacies of working structures, and the requirement to work from an office. Grindr's stance serves as a high-profile example of how some companies are navigating the delicate balance between remote and in-person work arrangements, as well as using the remote working benefit as a reward, rather than a right.

Unionisation and the return-to-office mandate

The allegations against Grindr suggest that the company's recent policy changes are aimed at discouraging employees from pursuing unionisation. As employees announced their intention to unionise on July 20, the subsequent policy shift toward restricting remote work has sparked outrage among its workforce.

The Communications Workers of America, in their complaint to the National Labour Relations Board, argued that Grindr's return-to-office policy is an overt attempt to quash the burgeoning union drive. If proven true, this would raise concerns about the company's stance on employee rights and labour representation.

Grindr's situation also resonates with the broader conversation surrounding remote work, a topic that has taken centre stage in post-pandemic work culture. The dynamics between employers and employees are being shaped by differing attitudes towards remote work.

While some companies have embraced flexible and hybrid work arrangements, citing improved work-life balance and employee satisfaction, others like Grindr, and recently Zoom, appear to be pushing for a return to in-person work environments. The key question is whether such mandates align with employee preferences.

Various surveys and studies have indicated a nuanced picture. While some employees enjoy the flexibility and autonomy of remote work, others miss the in-person collaboration and camaraderie of office life. A study by Adzuna revealed a steep rise in hybrid and fully remote job listings within the past two years.

Similarly, data from Transport for London shows that the number of passengers tapping out at Bank was about 35,000 on a typical Friday this year, about half the level of January 2020. At 15 central London tube stations, about 100,000 fewer people are arriving each day.

Businesses rolling back remote policies

Whilst it’s clear that remote working is the preference of many employees, the tide is turning on employers who perceive it to be a viable structure in the long term. In fact, the divide between these two groups seems to be growing substantially.

An Owl Labs study of 2,050 full-time workers found that 60% of managers are concerned that workers are less productive when working remotely, while 62% of workers say they feel more productive when working remotely. The survey found 55% of employees said they put in more hours while working remotely than at the office. Plus, 83% of remote workers said they “feel” they operate at the same or higher level than when in the office.

Data does seem to side slightly with hesitant leaders. Studies, such as those led by Stanford University's Professor Nick Bloom, suggest that fully remote work may result in slightly lower productivity compared to in-person work. Factors such as communication challenges, lack of mentoring opportunities, and issues with self-motivation have been cited as contributors.

Finding the balance

It’s safe to say that the future of work remains wildly uncertain, as companies grapple with divergent employee preferences and productivity considerations. The divide between the preferences of staff and the wishes of managers seems to be widening, as more companies set their sights on a largely in-person future.

However, whilst the future is hard to see, the Grindr case at least highlights the potential pitfalls of using return-to-office policies as tools in labour disputes. A delicate balance between accommodating employee needs, ensuring labour representation, and maintaining business objectives is crucial, regardless of where you fall on the remote working debate.

And the first step is communication. It's essential that businesses engage in open dialogue with their employees, acknowledging their concerns and desires for flexible work arrangements.

The push and pull between office-based and remote work cultures will continue to shape the workplace of tomorrow, demanding careful consideration from employers in order to strike the right balance between productivity, employee satisfaction, and labour rights.