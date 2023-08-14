Firm continues to roll back benefits as it ditches 'no meeting Wednesdays'

Compensation, Benefits & Reward

Zoom, the company that provides a vital remote working tool to millions across the globe, is continuing to revise its internal policies with another major move.

Earlier this month, it joined the growing list of large companies, especially within the tech sector, shifting their mindsets on remote working. Despite being a firm wholly relying on the efficacy of remote working to exist, Zoom requested that their workforce return to the office in a bid to increase productivity.

By granting employees a dedicated day for uninterrupted, focused work, the policy aimed to enhance productivity and alleviate the toll of perpetual virtual interactions.

Now, the firm has decided to scrap its "no meeting Wednesdays" policy, citing concerns about hindering collaboration. Generally celebrated as a positive move for wellbeing and internal culture, it seems that Zoom is completely revising how, and where, its employees work.

Naturally, this reversal will have left HR professionals pondering whether employee-centric policies are the first to be sacrificed when companies grapple with challenges. As Zoom pivots from prioritising work-life balance to the perception of greater productivity, will other HR policies find themselves facing the chop?