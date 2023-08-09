You might also like

We live in a time of unprecedented connection. If a news story, trend or video has the ‘shareability’ factor, it can be viewed by millions of people in minutes.

As such, trends spread like wildfire across social media. A new dance, a comical video of a cat and yes, even discussions around the world of work, are all mainstays of platforms such as X (formally Twitter), Facebook and Reddit.

However, one unlikely platform seems to be gaining serious traction as the primary forum for professional discussions among younger generations - TikTok.

The app has emerged as an unexpected catalyst for transforming workplace dynamics in recent years. From quiet quitting to candid salary discussions, the viral short-video platform has given rise to several influential workplace trends that are making waves in the corporate world. Let's dive into the top seven trends that have taken off on TikTok and are reshaping the way we work.

The rise of quiet quitting

The era of dramatic resignation letters and heated confrontations with bosses is giving way to a subtler approach: quiet quitting. Gen-Z and Millennial employees are taking to TikTok to share their stories of quietly disengaging from their roles, and simply waiting to be found out, showcasing the power of simply walking away from toxic work environments without making a scene.

Quiet quitting videos have been watched over ten million times on TikTok, with thousands more cottoning on to the trend every day. Has this affected the workplace as a whole? Undoubtedly. Now more than ever before, organisations need their workforce to be as productive as possible, and with so many unwilling to put in the effort, it seems that this trend could well be bad news.

Authentic leadership takes centre stage

TikTok has fostered a newfound appreciation for authentic leadership. Videos featuring managers and executives showcasing vulnerability, sharing their failures, and connecting with employees on a personal level have gone viral around the globe.

This trend underscores the shift from authoritative leadership to more relatable and approachable leadership styles. No longer will younger workers tolerate a stern and uncaring leadership. In exchange for their dedication and effort, younger demographics expect bosses to lead from the heart.

The 'act your wage' movement

Money, for many, is tight at the moment. And, as personal finance becomes a topic of public discourse, the 'act your wage' movement encourages employees to align their lifestyles with their income levels.

Whilst previous generations have flaunted designer clothing, new cars and a largely unattainable lifestyle, supported by large helpings of credit card debt, younger workers are encouraging their peers to be more realistic, especially when it comes to the way they are perceived within the workplace.

TikTokers are sharing budgeting tips, financial planning strategies, and cautionary tales of overspending, prompting a re-evaluation of spending habits and financial goals for workers.

Transparent salary discussions

It has historically been seen as bad form to discuss your paycheque at work. However, in the age of financial wellbeing, breaking the traditional taboo around salary discussions has become a huge theme of much workplace discourse. It seems that TikTok has become the platform of choice for candid conversations about compensation.

Users are sharing insights into negotiation tactics, salary ranges for various industries, and even disclosing their own earnings. This transparency is reshaping salary negotiations and empowering employees to advocate for fair compensation.

Shift shock in a new role

The snappy term ‘shift shock’ refers to a very specific feeling of discovering that you may have made a poor choice in accepting a job. Often due to culture, or realising that the role was mis-sold, TikTok is rife with videos of users sharing their horror stories around shift shock.

It can often lead workers to job hop after a short amount of time or boomerang back to their old employers.

Resenteeism in a rocky climate

This is a term that you’ve likely heard a lot over the past few years. Essentially, employees engaging in "resenteeism" are staying in jobs that bring them dissatisfaction due to financial constraints that prevent them from making a clean break.

You can think of resenteeism as the opposite of shift shock. This phenomenon tends to be more prevalent during times of job market uncertainty, as workers often grapple with concerns about their employability elsewhere should they choose to seek alternative opportunities. The term is a play on ‘presenteeism,’ which involves physically being at work without achieving optimal productivity.

Boomerang employees return

Boomerang employees are exactly what they sound like. These are workers who may have taken part in the great resignation, and cashed in on the chance to gain a greater salary, or offer their in-demand skills elsewhere, only to discover that the grass isn’t always greener.

Boomerang employees therefore return to their previous employer, often with a revised dedication and appreciation.