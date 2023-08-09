You might also like

Boomerang employees are exactly what they sound like. These are workers who may have taken part in the great resignation, and cashed in on the chance to gain a greater salary, or offer their in-demand skills elsewhere, only to discover that the grass isn’t always greener.
Boomerang employees therefore return to their previous employer, often with a revised dedication and appreciation.
