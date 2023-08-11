HR's role in the complex emotions of redundancy

Redundancy is never easy - anyone who has been through it can attest to that. There are so many feelings that go alongside the redundancy process, from anger and fear to nervousness and anxiety, and HR's role in this complex emotional world is a difficult one.

The most recent example of redundancies is playing out in real time as this article goes live - Wilko, the high street retailer, has gone into administration. If you're in an HR team, whether you have only a few people to help navigate the redundancy process, or thousands, there will be so many different emotions.

As an HR leader, you might well be thinking about the policy or the paperwork when it comes to redundancy, but, rest assured, your team, staff and employees will be thinking about the feelings. And there's a whole rollercoaster of them, for sure.

How a company deals with telling staff about redundancy is the biggest starting point. For a company like Wilko, while some information is out of their hands, and in the news, there will be areas you can control. Even just telling staff you know they're worried, for example. Some of your staff may well suspect redundancy is on the cards, and speculation fuels the emotional fire.

Emotion number one: Denial

"The most common emotion is denial. That can be really difficult to deal with - redundancy can be a big shock, and HR need to make sure that the reality has sunk home for people," says Jill Aburrow of Heartfelt HR, and author of 'Redundancy with Love'. As well as supporting those going through the process (on both sides) she has experienced redundancy herself. She says:

For those who you feel are in denial, you have a responsibility to make sure they have been correctly informed, and that you are sure they have understood what their role is in the process, even at a preliminary stage. It will be challenging for you, but making sure they are clear they're at risk, for example, and whether they need to come to work in the meantime, or whether they need to gather certain documents and so on.

Hand in hand with denial is shame

For those who work at Wilko, seeing the news updating constantly with information about the company's situation will bring with it a level of shame, that they are part of the 'failure' of the company.

Conversely, there will also be pride, and, with that, the reluctance to take redundancy, even though you are in the same boat as other employees.

For HR, acknowledging feelings is a big part of helping staff deal with them. Sending out information directly rather than letting staff read about it in the media, for example. Keeping lines of communication open, rather than leaving your employees to get Googling about the latest developments.

"You may need to have several conversations to ensure that the person has moved on from the shock," says Jill.

The third emotion to be cautious about is anger.

"I have seen all the emotions, from tears to fear, to throwing their arms around me in delight," says Jill. "I have also been threatened with physical violence."

There will naturally be anger about job losses. There might be blame casting, and some people might feel anger or resentment for years of long service now being 'thrown away'.

Everyone's feelings will be different, there is no 'one rule fits all' policy. one person's feelings of anger might be towards the process, another's aimed at the company itself, and of course, directly at HR.

Uncertainty reigns, leading to confusion

With a company like Wilko, there is so much ongoing press coverage, with everything from statements to speculation, that staff could be forgiven for being confused. "Uncertainty is the worst part of it," says Jill. "You always wonder, when redundancies are announced, if it'll affect you. It might be all over social media and the press, and there will be people speculating."

Their friends might be worried about you, or want to ask what's happening, too. By making sure you are answering staff's questions as much as you can, and communicating, you'll ensure they don't feel foolish or sidelined.

Excitement can rear its head, too...

There will be some people who are craving redundancy, who have waited for this moment, who might be keen to take a payoff and move onto something new in their career. Not everyone will be feeling the 'doom' of redundancy, with some staff positively celebrating.

Managing those staff is also a key element of the overall emotional journey of a redundancy process. They might aggravate those who are angry, for example, or cause upset to those who are fearful or anxious. And someone who is keen to go might be surprised at the company's reaction, which you'll need to manage, too.

Jill says she learned about this from her own experience, sharing that: "I volunteered for redundancy - that's emotional too! I wondered why they weren't begging me to stay!"

Ultimately, it's about communication. You will be helping staff who have such a range of emotions that you can't pre-empt them all. But being open, saying you're available and providing space for them to feel the feelings is something they'll always remember.