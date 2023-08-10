Top five 'red flags' candidates look out for in the interview process

For a prospective candidate, those first few meetings with a potential employer are a huge indication of whether the culture of a business is a good fit.

Essentially, deciding if a workplace is right for you comes down to a few factors. One is the ethics of the employer. Are they environmentally and socially responsible? Do they care for equality and welcome diverse talent?

The second is more of a ‘feeling’ or ‘sense’. This largely comes down to how employees are acting, whether people seem happy and engaged, whether the senior leaders and hiring managers seem like good people. Reddit’s R/Antiwork subreddit is full of workers talking about getting ‘bad vibes’ from interviews. Safe to say, none opted to take the job.

Clearly, there’s no fudging culture. Talent can tell if they’re being lied to, or if a promise of strong culture and a nurturing environment are false. And this makes all the difference. According to data from TeamStage, 88% of job seekers say that a healthy culture at work is vital for success. And what’s more, 86% of job seekers avoid companies with what they deem to be a negative initial experience.

There’s a clear difference between what may tempt a candidate to apply, and what may make them stick around. Strong pay, benefits and flexible working structures can entice top talent, especially in the current climate, yet the process of getting a candidate interested is less than half the battle.

The job isn’t done when a candidate walks through the doors – the job is done when a candidate decides to stay.

And this brings us to the substance of this article. We scoured Reddit, and formulated five of the top ‘red flags’ that employees stated caused them to either not return to a secondary job interview, or actively turn down a role they were offered.

1. Unprepared interviewers

When interviewers seem unprepared or disorganised, candidates will immediately notice, and come to question the company's commitment to hiring the right talent. Many candidates noted that interviewers were late, and seemed to have little knowledge of them and their careers when asking questions.

Ensure your interviewers have reviewed the candidate's resume and prepared relevant questions. This demonstrates respect for the candidate's time and reinforces your company's professionalism.

2. Vague job descriptions

An interview isn’t just a chance to get to know a candidate – it’s also a chance for them to get to know you. It’s therefore essential that the interviewer describes the role in detail, and is realistic about what the day-to-day will look like.

A lack of clarity about the role and responsibilities can be extremely off-putting to candidates.

3. Everyone is obviously scared of the boss

It’s almost instantly clear, when meeting senior leaders, whether they are liked. Not all leaders have to be constantly smiling and happy, but if workers seem to be avoiding them, or obviously appear to be scared when talking to them, this is a huge red flag for candidates.

One candidate noted that they experienced a boss screaming at an employee whilst waiting for an interview. "I ran away as soon as I could," they said. They did not return.

4. Negative interview atmosphere

An unwelcoming or hostile interview environment can drive candidates away very quickly. Whether it's due to unprofessional behaviour or a lack of respect, a negative atmosphere can be a major turn-off.

Ensure all interviewers treat candidates with respect and create an environment that encourages open dialogue and mutual understanding – that goes far beyond the interview stage, too.

5. Excessive delays in communication

Even if the interview process went well, long periods without communication following an interview can signal a lack of interest or disorganisation to candidates.

Delayed feedback and follow-up can discourage candidates who are actively seeking opportunities. Maintain regular communication with candidates, even if there's a delay in the decision-making process, to keep them engaged and informed.

Several candidates noted that they turned down jobs they would have otherwise accepted due to an unnecessarily long delay between doing the interview, and being contacted about the opportunity.