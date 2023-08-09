Firms need to embrace conflict or risk being left behind

Conflict at work is usually considered synonymous with toxicity and something worth emailing HR about.

But for years, many business leaders and managers have highlighted the potential positive effects of encouraging healthy conflict, discussion and competitiveness in the workplace. But why is this the case?

The right kind of conflict can lead to innovation

Healthy conflict and discussion can be something that arises as result of diversity in an organisation. Some experts say that the more diversity there is in a company, the more likely there is to be conflict and differing opinions and perspectives. But this doesn’t have to be a bad thing. If leaders manage this conflict effectively, this can lead to more interesting outcomes and innovation.

What’s more, encouraging healthy conflict in the workplace can prevent ‘groupthink’ -- when a company prioritises the consensus of thoughts over a critical evaluation of ideas – this can often lead to a stunt in innovation and growth. In a competitive business landscape, during a cost-of-living crisis and war on talent – this type of communication could excel businesses to surpass their competitors.

Healthy conflict enables companies to evaluate options, consider drawbacks and make well-informed decisions more frequently. While addressing conflictual ideas in a constructive and managed environment can also strengthen work relationships based around mutual respect and trust – this can ultimately lead to a better culture and business outcomes.

Leaders can manage healthy conflict by fostering an open environment where team members know they can voice their perspective and listen intently to the opinions of others respectfully while knowing they’re working towards a common goal. In this sense, a manager’s job is to be a mediator and allow these differing perspectives to be voiced whilst keeping a focus on the shared goals of the team.

As Organisational Psychologist Dr. Rebecca Turner explains: "Healthy conflict is the compass that guides teams toward innovation and excellence. It's through the collision of diverse viewpoints that we refine our ideas, challenge assumptions, and unearth the hidden gems of creativity. Embracing conflict as a constructive force empowers individuals to voice their convictions, propels teams beyond mediocrity, and cultivates a culture where growth flourishes amidst the synergy of differing perspectives."

A ‘nice’ culture can lead to more toxicity

Comparatively, a working culture that is too ‘nice’ whereby employees feel they cannot voice their opinion or perspective, or are tiptoeing around the ideas of others, can lead to a toxic culture whereby differing opinions are said behind each other's backs and feuds can grow below the surface.

Dr. Lisa Reynolds, who is a renowned expert in organisational psychology, has said that having a culture that’s too nice can lead to ‘conformity’ and prevents the open exchange of ideas. She says that this can lead to the exclusion of some ideas over others and lead to an echo chamber whereby the same opinions and ideas are reconfirmed, inadvertently stunting business growth and success.

Therefore, being more open and cultivating healthy conflict and discussion in a workplace can minimise or entirely get rid of resentment and passive aggressiveness in the workplace, elements which a toxic workplace is often characterised by and a common reason why talented employees leave a company.

Moreover, this type of environment encourages the likelihood of genuine feedback from peer-to-peer which can have noticeable positive effect on an employee’s development, confidence and engagement.

Therefore, a work culture that's excessively focused on niceness can stifle open communication, hinder growth, and breed resentment. So, it's important for employers to strike a balance between respect and honest dialogue to create a healthy and productive work environment.

In sum, conflict has conventionally been viewed as a negative thing in the workplace environment. But as workforces become more diverse, in background and opinion, business leaders and managers are starting to realise that them being able to effectively cultivate healthy conflict, with business goals in mind, can lead to an open environment for idea generation and innovation.

This type of workplace may be less conducive to toxicity, with there being fewer opportunities for passive aggression. None the less, managers must be properly trained to effectively deal with conflict discussions when they arise, maybe then these firms will be ahead of the curve.