Buzzwords and throwaway phrases won't help build happy teams

If someone asked you today what your company's values are, could you answer? If you do know what they are - whether they're a list of words, or a select set of phrases - do you agree with them, and can you say you adhere to them?

The thing with values is, they can often be quite 'cringe', or actually not a 'value' at all. And that's a problem for HR.

A recent job advert went viral after saying that the company didn't want anyone 'woke' to apply - aside from that, there was another part to the advert which caught my eye: saying that applicants had to adhere to the company's values which included the belief that “near enough is not good enough” and employees should “go hard or go home.”

In another example, an interviewee shared with us their company values were 'Ready, Fire, Aim' - yes, you read that right. Alys Martin, head of people at What3Words, said: "Yes, that's the right way around - it's about just cracking on and getting stuff done and refining later! Hand in hand with that is making mistakes. It’s about the support we build for each other, that real sense of community, where it doesn’t matter if we make mistakes, we try again, we improve, we do something better."

Being passionate about values is clearly something that drives Alys - but for some HR leaders, values can feel, well, forgotten or a burden. After all, are you the one that's supposed to uphold them at all costs?

The problem here isn't so much your adherence to values, but the values themselves.

Stripping things back, it's good to define 'values'. The Cambridge Dictionary states that values are "the principles that help you to decide what is right and wrong, and how to act in various situations".

Values can be very personal - and you'll have personal values, whether you give them actual words or not. From loyalty to truth or honesty, things you use as your own moral code. And it's inevitable that not everybody in the company will agree with the company's values all the time.

It's more about the 'vibe' that they give the team, that is to say, a value such as 'go hard or go home' says a lot about the company culture and how things might work if you were, say, ill, or needed to discuss flexible working.

Lauren Lepley is an NLP practitioner, and life and business coach. She explains: "At its core, a value in the business context is not just a singular word but a core phrase that encapsulates a fundamental belief or principle guiding the company's decisions, behaviours, and actions. It's a touchstone, interwoven with the very foundations of an organisation, ensuring that both its internal workings and external dealings resonate with the same ethos. Take, for instance, a company that upholds "Customer Delight" as a value. This isn’t just about making a sale or resolving a query. It's about ensuring every interaction, be it in product development, marketing, or customer service, is tailored to exceed the expectations of the customers."

Having buzzwords can feel like you're motivating staff, but it's not the best way to keep your team happy and focused. In fact, it can all smack a little bit too much of David Brent (or Michael Scott, depending on which version of The Office you watch!).

There are other words for the 'values' we hold at work, too. Mission, vision, goals, mantras... it's really important to make sure the words and phrases you are calling your values really fit that category. These often overlap, of course.

Lepley believes that values are closely associated with the business mission, and adds: "Values serve as a beacon, aligned closely with a business's mission and its desired outcomes. While a mission might provide the overarching purpose or direction, values determine the 'how' of achieving that mission.

For instance, a tech firm's mission might be to "Redefine the boundaries of innovation". If one of its core values is "Collaborative Creativity", then every project, every brainstorming session, every new hire will be geared towards fostering teamwork and collective ideation."

And it's not just the job of HR to uphold values. "Human Resources stands at the forefront of values implementation and preservation. But it’s not just the companies with an ‘HR Department’ that can have an impact, any business owner that has even one member of staff has a responsibility to the business’s mission to uphold the values, from the very beginning of hiring!" says Lepley.

She suggests that values can be onboarded right from the recruitment stage, through to Orientation and Training and appraisals. "Rather than just focusing on targets achieved, business leaders, HR and managers can introduce appraisal metrics that take into account how well an employee's actions align with company values. Recognising and rewarding employees who exemplify company values can be a strong incentive for others to do the same," she adds.

Finally, it's worth considering your long-term with your dedication to company values. They're all very well when things are going well, but will they stand up against, say, a complaint or a wave of redundancies?

Saying a value is 'kindness' or 'respect' means you have to follow through on that in the good times and the bad, something HR might find hard if the values have been fed down from the top, from a well-meaning or idealistic CEO.