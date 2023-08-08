How and why redundancies can trigger a torrent of resignations

Redundancies are an unfortunate fact of life in the volatile modern world.

Seemingly every week, headlines are rife with mass layoffs, firms going into administration and receding from major markets. However, these cuts, meant to tighten belts and streamline operations, might be setting off an unforeseen domino effect - pushing remaining workers towards voluntary exits.

Recent research has delved into the interplay between layoffs, employee morale and turnover rates. A study, recently published in the Academy of Management Journal, unveiled a stark revelation; company-wide layoffs were ten times more likely than voluntary quits to result in further resignations.

The study, which analysed data from 1,620 workplaces over 22 months, discovered a pronounced trend among high-performing workers. Following job cuts, resignations among these employees spiked by 75% in the six months after layoffs were announced. The psychological blow of layoffs seems to create an atmosphere of urgency among workers, fuelling a race for the exit.

The psychological fallout of layoffs

Surviving a round of layoffs can leave employees shaken. To put it simply, the psychological impact of witnessing colleagues losing their jobs can shatter confidence and trust in an organisation.

A sense of job insecurity coupled with industry instability can prompt employees to jump ship before they face what they believe to be the inevitable. This underlines the importance of nurturing a culture of transparency, open communication, and employee wellbeing to mitigate the effects of layoffs.

The announcement of redundancies often sends a distress signal to employees that the organisation might not be stable any longer. The sight of colleagues packing up and leaving can trigger a sense of emergency, leading to emotional decisions. The concept of job security, a cornerstone for employee dedication, starts to crumble under the weight of layoffs.

Survivor’s guilt

The aftermath of layoffs goes beyond emotional turmoil. Remaining workers might find themselves saddled with increased responsibilities, causing stress and fatigue. A broken web of social connections formed through close working relationships compounds the psychological toll. The departure of colleagues creates a void that erodes loyalty, sense of purpose, and job satisfaction.

Watch more from us

Top-performing employees, often hit hardest by departmental cuts, can interpret layoffs as a signal to seek better opportunities elsewhere. With better prospects in the labour market, their inclination to secure employment outside the organisation is intensified. This phenomenon, though similar to voluntary quits, is intensified in the context of layoffs due to the heightened sense of urgency.

Nurturing a resilient workforce

As companies navigate the uncertain terrain of layoffs, they must recognise that turnover is not just a numbers game. Instead of solely focusing on numbers of keystrokes or hours worked, organisations must embrace a more holistic approach. This approach involves fostering an environment of psychological safety, job security, and open communication.

Leadership should prioritise employee wellbeing and ensure that the sense of belonging is maintained. Support for redundant employees and survivors alike, through initiatives like outplacement support and career development programs, can go a long way in mitigating the negative effects of layoffs.

By demonstrating compassion and respect during these challenging times, organisations can weather the storm and emerge stronger.