From Lyme Disease and long covid to mental health, how HR can support those with long term illness

Whether your company has a policy on this, and you've got direct experience of working or recruiting staff who have a long-term illness, or this is unfamiliar territory, there is a lot to learn about how to support staff who fall ill or need support after an accident or illness...

Long-term illness is shrouded in confusion when it comes to HR policy and retaining staff. Whether your company has a policy on this, and you've got direct experience of working or recruiting staff who have a long-term illness, or this is unfamiliar territory, there is a lot to learn about how to support staff who fall ill or need support after an accident or illness. That spans not just current staff, but the recruitment and onboading of those who are already living with a condition.

The topic has come to the forefront of the news recently with posts by model Bella Hadid, who has charted her experience of living and working with Lyme Disease. Hadid is by no means alone - other notable names with the condition include Justin Bieber and Shania Twain.

Hadid has shared numerous posts on her instagram and says she has experienced "15 years of invisible suffering".

Antonio Fletcher is Head of Employment at the law firm Whitehead Monckton and says: "Employers cannot simply decide not to hire someone because they have a long-term illness. An offer of employment can be conditional, with common conditions being the employer receiving satisfactory references, receiving confirmation the employee is entitled to work in the UK or, holds the necessary qualifications to undertake the role."

So far, so simple. But the nuances when it comes to staff who develop or contract an illness are clear - it's simple until it's you who is the person who need to help them steer this new course.

Lyme Disease might be a condtion which is 'established', but illness can be something more unknown, and newer - Long Covid is a big example. Then there are conditions which need intense treatment, such as cancers, all the way through to mental health, depression and ADHD diagnoses.

When a medical report is needed

"It is possible, depending on the role, that employment is conditional on meeting certain medical requirements or receiving a satisfactory medical report confirming that the individual is suitable for the role," says Antonio Fletcher. "However, the requirement must be for genuine reasons e.g. the role is physical and so the employer needs to ensure the applicant is physical able to carry out the tasks. If an employer discovers an employee has a long-term illness, they should consider reasonable adjustments as necessary in the workplace before taking steps to rescind any offer of employment. Employers need to be mindful that just because they make an offer of employment conditional upon medical assessment, does not automatically protect them from a disability claim should they rescind the offer or dismiss the employee for not meeting the medial requirements.

Mental health 'vs' physical health

A recent case brought by a woman against Police Scotland outlined how a job offer was rescinded after she revealed during a medical that she was taking anti-depressant medication.

It raises the issue here of the differentiation between medical health and mental health. Of cousre, the two intertwine - as Bella Hadid has clearly alluded to with her account of Lyme Disease. But when the condition is a mental health one, for example ADHD, then there are added questions for HR.

Emma Burroughs, Associate at Collyer Bristow, comments: "The law protects people with disabilities from discrimination. If someone has a physical or mental impairment which has a substantial or long term effect on their ability to carry out normal daily activities then they are likely to be considered disabled under the legislation. Some illnesses are automatically treated as a disability for the purposes of the discrimination legislation, even if the person’s daily life isn’t affected, for example cancer and multiple sclerosis. If an employer chooses not to hire someone because of their long-term illness, that could potentially land them in hot water. Likewise, the legislation would protect someone who becomes ill whilst employed in the same way.”

Making things fair and balanced

With the rise of work from home it's arguable that people with long term illness are able to be more comfortable, working from their own home. But that's not always the case - some will need support with adaptations at home while otehrs will need the office to be accessible.

Antonio Fletcher says: "Employers may have a duty to make reasonable adjustments in the workplace to avoid any disadvantage the employee may have because of their long-term illness if the employee is covered by equality laws relating to disability. In determining reasonable adjustments, employers should discuss options with the employee and if necessary, obtain an occupational health or other medical report.

"If the employee becomes ill during service and is sick for a prolonged period of time, the employer will need to manage the sickness absence, including potential return to work. Employers will need to consider whether any reasonable adjustments can be made if returning or to allow a return. Where it looks as though the employee may not be returning to work, the employer may need to follow a capability procedure (where necessary with adjustments). Employers must ensure they follow their capability procedure if such steps are to be taken as it could leave them open to claims of unfair dismissal, claims for breach of contract or disability discrimination to name a few."

Interview dos and don'ts

“Prospective employees cannot ask job applicants about their health other than in specific circumstances so it’s possible that an employer wouldn’t even know about an applicant’s long term illness," says Emma Burroughs. "The prospective employer is permitted to ask about the applicant’s health to ascertain whether they may need to make reasonable adjustments to the recruitment process (for example they might need to ensure there is wheelchair access for the interview room) and potentially questions relating to the applicant’s ability to carry out aspects of the role (accounting for any reasonable adjustments that could be made)."

However, job offers where you find out someone has a condition that hasn't been discussed pre-offer, is an area to tread very carefully.

Emma Burroughs adds: "A job offer can be made conditional on the prospective employee undergoing a medical assessment, but it would be risky to withdraw the job offer automatically on the basis of the results, particularly if there are reasonable adjustments that could be made."

Existing employees

"If an existing employee develops a long-term illness, the employer is more likely to be aware as the employee is likely to need time off work to attend appointments and also if they are unable to attend work, but there may also be employees who have a long-term illness of which the employer is unaware. says Emma Burroughs.

"Employers should be aware of potential signs an employee has a disability and should not disregard any references by an employee to a health condition that could be a disability. An employee might not consider themselves to have a disability but they may still fall under the legislation. No assumptions should be made about an employee’s health and employers should deal with the matter sensitively and ensure that any questions are relevant to the individual’s role. Employers should always be mindful of any reasonable adjustments that can be made.”