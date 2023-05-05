Have you enjoyed this piece?

Deep Dive

Are you on LinkedIn and social media? It's a question you are probably asked daily. And while many of us are 'on' the platforms, there are a large proportion of us who aren't actually 'on-on', as it were. We have accounts, but we're not active.

For a lot of us, it's about 'lurking', the mixture of feelings swirling between the 'ick' of seeing people share their inner most thoughts and feelings, the worry of being judged or trolled, and the concern over whether what you have to say is 'worthy'.

When it comes to building personal brand as someone in the HR space, social media and LinkedIn are key players - and you ignore them at your peril, experts agree. The question is, how can you make the most of these platforms to build your own platform as a thoughtleader and grow a personal brand?

LinkedIn has 950M members globally, with 249M members based in Europe and 36M+ based in the UK. And while 5.2M+ talent professionals actively use LinkedIn, it can stil be quite easy to be quite flippant and throwaway on LinkedIn and social media. To see it as a ‘tick box’ exercise, where posting is the goal rather than the actual content you post.

People and recruitment specialist Lily Court, People and Culture Manager at digital marketing agency, Honcho, is a firm believer in the importance of building your personal brand as a People expert: “It’s vital that those working in People or HR build their personal brand. We are often the first port of call for the people we work with, some of the most recognisable people in the business - not to mention one of the first people future or prospective employees will come in contact with during the recruitment process. So, it's crucial that we build our brand in a way that ensures we're approachable and helps to break down the stuffy, corporate perceptions of the nature of these types of roles."

Choosing your platform(s)

If you’re thinking about being a thought leader and building personal brand, the first thing to do is consider where you will make your mark. LInkedIn might seem like the obvious and only choice (and it's a key one) but there is also Twitter/X, Instagram and even TikTok. The rise in #HRTok means there is a space on the app for people to share their advice and insight direct to camera, if that's what works for you.

Think about who you want to reach, who your key audience is (both the type of person and the age group), and think about how you want to share your ideas and learnings. Is it about longer text, cool images, or video (or a bit of all of those)?

Daisy Taylor, HR Manager at Absolute Digital Media says: “Yes, being seen as a voice and a thought leader on social media can be beneficial for professionals working in HR. Building a strong personal brand and establishing yourself as an authority in your field can bring several advantages. These include increased visibility and networking, thoughtleadership and knowledge sharing."

She adds: "Establishing yourself as a thought leader can enhance your credibility and reputation. People will turn to you for expertise and advice, which can lead to speaking engagements, media opportunities, or invitations to industry events. Establishing yourself as a thought leader can enhance your credibility and reputation. People will turn to you for expertise and advice, which can lead to speaking engagements, media opportunities, or invitations to industry events.social media provides a platform to share valuable information and best practices with a broader audience. By doing so, you contribute to the development of the HR community and can positively impact others in the field."

It puts the 'human' into HR

Donna Obtsfield runs DOHR: "There is no getting away from the fact that HR has a bad name. While we are not as bad as estate agents or bankers, in the corporate world, HR are often seen as the ‘police’, the people who say no, the people who stop businesses from hiring and firing at will, the people who stop managers from managing their teams the way they want to. So apart from the fact that that we must operate within the confines of employment legislation, financial constraints, sector regulations and company policy; we need to show people that we do care, we are human and we do add value to a business.

"Whether you are in-house HR or an external advisor, like myself, you need to “keep the human in human resources.” You need to show people that you are connected to reality, approachable and real. You need to demonstrate that you care about the people you are supporting, not just the business(es) you are employed by. There are numerous reasons why an HR professional would seek to build a personal brand including future job hunting, credibility, ability to grow an HR practice and the ability to influence policy and good practice at the highest possible levels."

The way your post is written, from the language to the spelling and grammar, speaks volumes about how you might present in person.

Is there any point using Twitter/X?

This is likely to be a question you've asked yourself in the recent weeks! But Twitter/X coach Clair McAlinden says that with the right purpose, it is still a platform you should consider for your personal HR branding journey. She explains: 'With all the recent changes it can seem like you're posting into the void. There are ways of being strategic with your time on Twitter/x, and one feature stands above the others.

It's about bio as well as what you say, she advises: "Make sure your profile is set up to showcase your expertise. Your bio should tell people who you are, what you do, how you can help them, and where to go for more info. Create Lists of people you want to engage with. And engage with them! As a thought leader, hosting a Twitter/X Space offers an effective way to showcase your authority and influence. Spaces can be accessed by anyone, even people who aren't following you. And adding 'Host of XYZ Space to your bio will give you instant authority in your niche."

Accuracy is key

So you've got some ideas and you've chosen your platform(s). Now it's about the post itself. Just ‘bashing out’ a post isn’t the way to get ahead as a thoughtleader in your niche, that’s for sure. The way your post is written, from the language to the spelling and grammar, speaks volumes about how you might present in person. Language tutoring company Preply looked into the most mis-spelled words on Linkedin, and found that The 3 most misspelled words on LinkedIn are management, programming and I’m.

While this was in the US, it still probably strikes a chord (not cord!) to hear that Commonly misspelled as “entreprenuer” and “enterpreneur,” entrepreneur is the most misspelled word across the 25 specific industries Preply analysed. The simple answer? Write your posts outside of the platform and run spelling and grammar checks before you post.