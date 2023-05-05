Have you enjoyed this piece?

Repurposing with purpose
Once you have a plan in place for the where and the what, don't forget you can also re-purpose your amazing content and ideas. That longer LinkedIn post could become a 'five ways to' on Instagram. Similarly, you could use Twitter/X to showcase your tips in a thread, and finally, you could even consider writing longer so-called 'think pieces' in a Substack newsletter or blog. Make sure they all come across as original and worthy of that platform - and use images where you can to keep the brand theme going. A clear insta grid, for example, can speak volumes along side your words.
Taking it beyond the digital
Donna Obstfield is also a fan of extending your reach beyond those chosen platforms. She explains how she took her branding as far as her wardrobe! "For me the brand building really started to take on a sharp focus when I set up my own HR practice. I was the face of the business and people buy from people, so building a personal brand and subsequently a business brand has been essential for my business’s success. Unexpectedly my brand became based around the colour purple. The whole business is purple from our logo and our website, to the files and chairs in the office, to my personal wardrobe and all our social media. People are shocked when I am wearing anything but purple and point out that they can easily spot me, my articles, images, posts etc on social media as there will always be an element of purple in it.
"In addition, over the past 16 years, I have won numerous HR awards, I have written two books, I provide expert commentary for BBC three counties radio and I have written for numerous publications. For me, the end goal is to attract people towards me by demonstrating my credibility and therefore make my business stand out from the crowd and as a result become more successful. Since the publication of my first book (The Elephant in the Room) in February 2022, my brand has also taken on a mascot, an elephant called Frank. He is the elephant in the room and he helps employers to have frank conversations with their staff. Not surprisingly, in terms of our social media, Frank is also Purple."
