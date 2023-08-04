Is this trend an empowering movement or are female workers taking the mick?

The term ‘lazy girl’ has been growing on social media, mostly to describe the way professional women can minimise the amount of work they do whilst continuing to get paid their regular salaries. The phenomenon arose on TikTok, when influencers started to share tips on how to have a stress-free job, whilst still being economically comfortable.

This new term to describe a woman earning a comfortable salary with few job-related worries has gained quick popularity, with the hashtag #lazygirljob garnering 15.6M views on TikTok. But what does it really mean?

One TikToker with the username ‘gabrielle_judge’ explains in a viral video that “a lazy girl job is basically a job where you can quietly quit,” referring to the phenomenon of employees doing the minimum requirements of a job, without putting in anymore time, effort or enthusiasm than is necessary.

“There are lots of jobs out there where you can earn $60-80K, so pretty comfortable salaries, and not do that much work and be remote. A lot of these jobs are non-technical tech roles like marketing associate, some type of account manager, or a customer success manager...that’s a very good ‘lazy girl’ job”.

Another user, ‘yourtechgirly’, also went viral for sharing her ‘lazy girl strategy’ to getting a pay rise of £31,000, where she tells her viewers “I was probably one of the literal worst employees of all time, but I still got a $40,000 pay bump because I did this one thing right.”

“Anytime anyone gave me a task to do, or if I did anything on my own, I would document everything,” she continues. “I was so lazy; it was just a bulleted list of any project I’d ever done. Even if I was sending a slack message that took more than five minutes, I would screenshot it and put it on this page.”

The TikToker goes onto explain that building a list of “tangible and quantifiable” metrics, even if menial tasks, can be a good way for an employee to prove their value and secure a pay increase.

A desire to be a ‘lazy girl’ is clearly resonating with professional women, suggesting that women are seeking ways to work less, have more money, and be healthier and less stressed. But for some spectators, ‘lazy girl jobs’ are a sign of new times, where younger generations want everything for nothing. And in some cases, the ‘lazy girl’ term has been weaponised as one of the causes of national levels of low productivity – an article in the Telegraph expressing that “it’s no wonder we face a productivity crisis with attitudes like this.”

Are women the only ones being lazy?

There’s a reason why the ‘lazy girl’ phenomenon has taken off so much, and it would be short-sighted to assume it’s all because young generations of women are actually lazy. Younger workers are in fact reporting the highest levels of burnout, beyond any other age of worker.

In recent years, studies have shown that professional women in the workplace are more likely to doubt themselves, their skills, stop themselves applying to jobs more than their male peers, and overcompensate in emails and through work. We now understand that being marginalised has the potential to make you work harder for the same salary someone else working less.

With there being a societal ‘glass ceiling’ that stops women from progressing or being promoted past a certain point, one might ask: Why should women put more effort into their work than what is required? What's more, if all the studies about women overcompensating in the workplace are true, then this might suggest that women have been working harder than their male colleagues for the same amount of recognition and, often less, pay. In this sense, being a ‘lazy girl’ isn’t working less than everyone else, it’s reclaiming one’s wellbeing, and working the same amount as everyone else.

Read more from us

This is especially important considering women are typically the primary caregivers and have a myriad of other forms of ‘work’, including childcare, outside of their nine-to-five.

“Vicky Smith, Senior Consultant at WorkingWell, said: “Compared to their corporate counterparts, for many it might be true that some lazy girl jobs appear to have less pressure. However, as with anyone who works for themselves, runs their own business, or does a job that requires a certain quota to be achieved in a day, the pressure can be equal to, if not greater than those undertaking the daily trudge into the office. Often the choice to opt out of corporate life and take up a ‘lazy girl job’ is afforded to the "Gen Z’ers, who are still living at home, being subsidised by their parents. Interestingly it is Gen Z who burnout quicker than any other generation, with burnout figures rising from 47% to 58% in one year.”

Despite the potential empowering nature of being a ‘lazy girl’, some warn that this trend points to a growing apathy towards work, likely as a response to burnout and growing mental health concerns. This attitude can often lead to a feeling of entitlement within workers, who are more likely to take the mick.

“As human beings we often crave the need to achieve – that sense of doing something worthwhile, making a difference, feeling professionally proud of ourselves,” continues Smith. “That sense of purpose may be denied to those ‘lazy girl’ workers isolated at home. This may be contributing to the growing tsunami of mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety, as ‘lazy girls’ lose the ability to socially interact. Additionally, with nobody to check your behaviour or attitude at work, the lack of boundaries and discipline can create a sense of entitlement and negative behaviour that goes unchecked.

In summary

In a patriarchal world, it’s difficult for women to do anything right. What may have started as a way of female workers reclaiming their own health and wellbeing, has sure enough become a scapegoat for spectators to blame women for national low productivity levels.

From an employer's perspective, this trend might seem like an opportunity for female workers to take advantage of them or get away with low productivity levels. But it’s important for businesses to ask themselves why this trend is happening in the first place. With burnout at a sustained high, a gender gap persisting, and women continuing to be the primary caregivers, it’s no wonder female professionals are seeking ways to work less for the same salary, the majority are getting paid less for the same jobs after all.