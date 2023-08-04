Future Now

From journalling to a dip in the sea and 'messy play' - 7 alternative ways to engage and support staff mental health

However, sharing feelings, through the trend of journaling, or even dance and wild swimming can can help staff connect and safeguard their mental health at work...

Writing a diary might seem like something you left back in your teen years. But the ever-growing trend of journalling is just one of the ways you can help staff connect and safeguard their mental health at work.

It might seem quite 'woo woo' to suggest that staff spend time sharing their innermost feelings, working on their breathing techniques or even arranging the office plants in order to find balance, but there are clear arguments for these and other more 'new age' actitivies to help boost productivity and morale in your teams and company.

So forget about those 'wellbeing Wenesdays' - here are seven outside-the-box suggestions that will impact productivity and wellbeing:

1: Meditating

Penny Weston is a wellness, fitness and nutrition expert at MADE wellness is an advocate of helping staff learn to meditate. She says: "I swear by meditation. It has been used for centuries, but in recent years it has become much more accessible to the average person. Essentially, when meditating, we are trying to control our thoughts to focus our attention on the present moment: take note of all the sensations your body is aware of from the sounds around you to the feel of your clothes against your skin. Tune into your emotions and thoughts and try to observe them like a bystander, without any judgment. It’s important not to become discouraged when your mind starts to wander. With time and effort your focus will become stronger."