Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Sign up for FREE today
Get Started

Columns

Back to Top

'Woo woo wellbeing' | From journalling to a dip in the sea and 'messy play' - 7 alternative ways to engage and support staff mental health

HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
From journalling to a dip in the sea and 'messy play' - 7 alternative ways to engage and support staff mental health From journalling to a dip in the sea and 'messy play' - 7 alternative ways to engage and support staff mental health

Future Now

From journalling to a dip in the sea and 'messy play' - 7 alternative ways to engage and support staff mental health

However, sharing feelings, through the trend of journaling, or even dance and wild swimming can can help staff connect and safeguard their mental health at work...

Writing a diary might seem like something you left back in your teen years. But the ever-growing trend of journalling is just one of the ways you can help staff connect and safeguard their mental health at work.

It might seem quite 'woo woo' to suggest that staff spend time sharing their innermost feelings, working on their breathing techniques or even arranging the office plants in order to find balance, but there are clear arguments for these and other more 'new age' actitivies to help boost productivity and morale in your teams and company.

Today's Top Stories

So forget about those 'wellbeing Wenesdays' - here are seven outside-the-box suggestions that will impact productivity and wellbeing:

1: Meditating

Penny Weston is a wellness, fitness and nutrition expert at MADE wellness is an advocate of helping staff learn to meditate. She says: "I swear by meditation. It has been used for centuries, but in recent years it has become much more accessible to the average person. Essentially, when meditating, we are trying to control our thoughts to focus our attention on the present moment: take note of all the sensations your body is aware of from the sounds around you to the feel of your clothes against your skin. Tune into your emotions and thoughts and try to observe them like a bystander, without any judgment. It’s important not to become discouraged when your mind starts to wander. With time and effort your focus will become stronger."

You've read 21% of the article so far, subscribe to continue reading - plus lots more!

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

New
Monthly
£9 £27.99
for the first month
T&Cs apply.
or
Annual
£150 £299
for the first year
T&Cs apply.
Already a subscriber?Sign in

Welcome Back

Forgot your password?
Not a subscriber yet?

Have you enjoyed this piece?

Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

Join now
Over 50s encouraged to think outside the box about new roles - but is it realistic?

Up Next:

'Deliver Takeaways' | Over 50s encouraged to think outside the box about new roles - but is it realistic?

You might also like

Employee branded 'unprofessional' for fainting at work
'Would you judge me?' | Employee branded 'unprofessional' for fainting at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
More than half of UK staff uncomfortable with discussing mental health at work
I don't want to talk about it | More than half of UK staff uncomfortable with discussing mental health at work
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Worker sacked after requesting four-day week
£100k payout | Worker sacked after requesting four-day week
HR Grapevine
HR Grapevine | Executive Grapevine International Ltd
© 1979-2023 Executive Grapevine International Ltd
Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Alumni