Does Aritzia's 'culture of fear' prove the fashion industry needs better HR?

In an exposé from Insider, it was revealed by 53 former and current employees from the fashion company Aritzia that the brand has a toxic, “exploitative” and “high-pressure” culture, where workers felt like they were being “psychologically abused”.

Those employees stated that despite the fashion industry having a reputation of being cutthroat, working for the Canadian fashion company was particularly “gruelling”.

Many say that the toxic culture is linked primarily to Brian Hill, the founder of Aritzia, who they say generates a culture of “fear and intimidation” and publicly humiliate workers, one employee saying his “tactics” were “to essentially tear down somebody’s self-confidence, to a point where he knew he had full control over that person”.

Employees also revealed that “attractive” workers were favourited and given pay rises, while workers were evaluated based on a model entitled ‘SMPS’ which stood for ‘style, motivation, personality and smarts’. The Insider article reads: “Five people who worked at retail stores in Ontario between 2005 and 2019 said they had to rate their own - or their colleagues’ - appearances out of 10 in daily huddles, addressing where they fell short. No one was allowed to be a 10.”

Despite this, Aritzia has continuously denied these allegations. This incident shed light on a systemic issue plaguing the fashion industry: the lack of comprehensive HR resources, which allows the toxicity that has always been defining of the industry to live on.

Fashion is pain

The fashion industry is notorious for its fast-paced nature, celebrity culture, and obsession with trends, often prioritising profits over employee welfare. As a result, HR functions are frequently overlooked or underdeveloped, leaving employees vulnerable to mistreatment, exploitation, and inadequate protection.

Unpaid internships are common, and many fashion brands operate in a hierarchical manner, where creative directors and designers hold significant power, leading to an unequal power dynamic within the workplace.

Fashion houses are primarily built around creative individuals, who may not have the necessary expertise or training in HR management. Consequently, addressing sensitive issues like harassment or discrimination becomes even more challenging, and employees may fear retaliation for speaking out. Many of the employees from Aritzia requested to be anonymous in Insider’s article due to this fear.

One LinkedIn user responded to Insider’s article commenting on their post: “This isn’t an Aritzia problem, it’s a fashion industry problem. But when you add in shareholders, stock prices in an industry that is overly saturated and highly competitive, it makes for a highly toxic combination…”

The transient nature of the fashion industry, with seasonal collections and high employee turnover, makes it challenging to establish and maintain robust HR practices. Brands may prioritise sales targets and creative endeavors over building a supportive work environment. The absence of HR also perpetuates a lack of clear channels for employee grievances, resulting in problems getting swept under the rug.

To overcome these issues, the fashion industry needs a paradigm shift in its approach to HR. Establishing dedicated HR departments with professionals experienced in fostering positive workplace cultures, implementing policies and procedures, and conducting impartial investigations is crucial in being able to upheave the long-standing toxic characteristics of the industry. Fashion brands should also invest in comprehensive training programs to educate employees about their rights and responsibilities, promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Moreover, brands must take proactive steps to create safe spaces for employees to voice their concerns without fear of retaliation. This involves setting up anonymous reporting systems and whistleblower protection programs. By embracing transparency and accountability, the fashion industry can begin to address its HR blind spot and pave the way for a more ethical and supportive work environment.

The Aritzia scandal highlights that the fashion industry is one sector where abuse and discrimination is often celebrated or ignored as it’s considered a part of the fabric of the sector. Despite the industry having made some significant progress in the past 20 years, there is clearly a lot more that needs to be done. It isn’t always easy if CEOs and founders are the ones whipping up toxicity, but fashion brands building impartial HR departments, that empower employees to speak independently, is the first step towards a healthier fashion industry.