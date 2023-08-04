As Wilko faces administration, here's how to address staff and managers' concerns

High Street retailer Wilko has filed for administration, with news reports charting the possible store closures and job losses. Behind the headlines are a whole host of staff who will still be donning uniform and heading into work, heads full of worry and questions. Helping them through a period of turmoil like this is a tricky time for managers, too.

It's thought that 12,000 jobs across 400 stores are at risk - and for many, that will mean a lot of questions.

Those managers will also be wondering what the future holds - but having to answer countless questions as well as navigate the behaviour of staff who are distracted by their concerns and ever-changing news reports.

Wilko is by no means the only firm facing such huge changes post-pandemic. While many people will have felt dismay at the idea of the company and its stores closing, it's less surprising when we consider the changes to the UK high street and online shopping, particularly post-pandemic.

Staff morale may well already have been low, and for managers, the opening of stores while the news stories continue to roll will be a challenging time.

Accepting emotions will be strong

Jim Moore, employee relations expert at HR consultants Hamilton Nash, said: “Workers discovering that their employer is going into administration will go through a range of strong emotions that have to be handled carefully. Affected workers will be especially sensitive at the moment, with worries over finding another job heightened with the cost-of-living crisis and interest rates at a 15-year high. The initial shock of the news is swiftly replaced by fear about their financial security and a combination of anger and resentment at bosses. Honest and transparent communication from leaders is essential – both with workers and unions – to explain what is happening and what staff should expect in terms of their future and their pay.

Know your redundancy policy

If they are reading about the company day-to-day, they will be coming to you to ask about redundancy policy. While you might not be able to have one-on-ones with every member of the entire company, you need to be clear on where managers can find policy and what they might be able to pass onto staff.

On its website, the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) offers insight from Paul Holcroft, Associate Director at Croner, who advises firms on their HR policies – part of which covers redundancy packages. He said that honesty and clarity are the components of successful support.

“Being made redundant can be an incredibly distressing time, so it is essential that employers maintain regular dialogue with affected staff,” Holcroft said. “Given the complexity of a redundancy procedure, employers should provide individuals with a clear explanation of their rights and a timeframe for when decisions will be made. This reduces any unnecessary stress and ill feeling among the workforce. Employees with a minimum of two years’ service are eligible for a reasonable amount of time off to look for new work or to arrange training for future employment.”

Find support to help those you need to help

"There are also organisations that provide outplacement support services, and employers can use these to help impacted workers feel more confident reentering the job market," adds Jim Moore. “If the employer is in liquidation, employees will be dismissed immediately and there may be a risk that they won't get their redundancy payments. The government has a Redundancy Payment Service to help workers recover their redundancy pay and any loss of notice pay.”