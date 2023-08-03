How HR can ensure staff have a positive, relaxing time on holiday

Across the Med, there is a 'Sun Lounger War' with people being made to queue up to stake their claim on a spot by the pool.

The stress levels of those trying to take a break from work is palpable, with some even ending up in full-on fights - and it begs the question, what can HR do to ensure people have a stress free, enjoyable holiday?

It's not just about the stress of securing a lounger - that's just the tip of the iceberg. From the queue at the hotel buffet, to language challenges, driving on the wrong side of the road, the practical elements of holiday stress are clear to see.

But the mental and emotional side of things are less obvious.

We're talking about switching off, managing the de-stress time, worry about what's going on at work while you're not there, and the constant thread that runs through all staff - the build up to when they return to work. It also shouldn't matter if your employee has gone abroad or stayed at home for their time off.

Kate Palmer, HR Advice and Consultancy Director at Peninsula explains: “Holidays should be a time for employees to switch off and have proper rest and relaxation away from work. This is not just a physical separation from the workplace. It should be time away from carrying out work of any kind including answering telephone calls and emails. Employers should do all that they can to not contact their employees whilst they are on holiday. Whatever the employee chooses to do with their time off, whether they stay at home or choose to go abroad, they should still be allowed to rest and relax."

Helpful handovers

Just like packing their suitcase and finding their passport, your staff need you to plan for them before they get away. Kate Palmer adds: “Employers should have measures in place to ensure that the employee’s work is appropriately covered whilst they are away and that sufficient handovers are carried out before their departure. This will help to give them peace of mind, and not worry that something will be missed. Encourage employees to set up an ‘out of office’ message on their emails, identifying the person who should be contacted in their absence."

That includes covering their role while they're away

Cat Goulbourne, HR & Recruitment Manager at SEOMG! advises: “Employers need to ensure that there is adequate cover while the employee is off and that a proper handover was shared and understood before the employee went off on leave. That way, there should be no need for people to be emailing or worse — calling that employee while they are on holiday! Holidays need to be respected as they are important for employees to rest and relax so they don't burn out. Bothering employees during their holidays has the reverse effect."

The right to disconnect

Hannah Copeland, HR Business Partner at employment law and HR consultancy firm, WorkNest, said: “All employees have a right to disconnect. The concept of healthy work-life balance has long been a priority for businesses and organisations must bake this into their people management agendas.

“The onus is on organisations to create a set of standards for work-life balance, and ensure that managers communicate this to employees on a regular basis, in addition to monitoring progress. Reaffirming that it’s okay to take a break and taking excess work off people’s plates can actually boost productivity. It will enable employees to leave work at work, recharge and come back refreshed, rather than working themselves into the ground.

Beyond the Out of Office...

It seems obvious, but the simplest step is to encourage a culture of switching off. Make sure you recognise when their out of office is on, it means stop sending emails!

You could even go so far as to make sure staff have turned off apps like teams and slack, says Copeland. “Aside from communicating the company’s stance on work-life balance, managers should also be urged to comply with the standard themselves and resist the temptation to contact employees during holidays.

"Often, managers will continue to delegate tasks and send resources to employees when they are out of office, with the expectation that they will acknowledge it when they return. But the digital age we live in renders this a flawed approach. With employees able to access platforms such as email, Slack and Microsoft Teams from their smart devices, these communications can act as a source of stress, and ultimately have a negative effect on work-life balance."

Leading by example

And before you book your own trip, remember to 'do as you say', adds Kate Palmer. “Employers should also encourage a workplace culture where employees know that they are not expected or required to carry out work whilst on holiday. Leading by example will help embed this culture across the company; if employees continue to get calls and emails from you while you are on holiday then it’s only natural that they’ll think the same thing is expected of them. These steps will urge employees to enjoy their break from work and come back refreshed and likely more productive.”