You might also like

Picture an apprentice. What do you see? Most likely a teenager, more often than not a male, and most likely learning some form on manual labour.

And not without reason. Around 50% of UK residents who took up an apprenticeship between 2021 and 2022 were under the age of 24. One in five were under the age of 19.

So you’re probably not thinking of a 45-year-old dad from Greater Manchester. But Andrew Rodgers is one of many modern apprentices changing that stereotype.

When a burgeoning career as a chef was thrown into uncertainty by the COVID lockdowns, he decided it was time for a new challenge – the latest of several career pathways he’d chosen to pursue.

“I was a professional figure skater in my younger days, and then transitioned into sales,” he tells HR Grapevine.

“I used to sell vending machines for a company. I did sales for about 15 years, and I fell out of love with it. I then went back to college to train as a chef and worked in a restaurant. I saw myself growing into a head chef role, but then COVID hit, so the restaurant shut.”

At a crossroads, Andrew in his own words “had to really rack my brains”.

That was until a moment of inspiration, remembering the advice of his late father.

“My dad had always told me to do an apprenticeship. He’d tell me ‘You’ll work, you’ll get paid, you’ll get qualified’.”

After a little bit of research, Andrew was intrigued by the longevity of a career in telecoms, and soon came across an ad for an apprenticeship opportunity in the sales department of Virgin Media O2.

“I thought ‘this is the time.’ I jumped on it” he says.

“I’m here today because it’s such an exciting story for me, looking at where I started 18 months ago to where I am today. It’s been brilliant.”

'All about visualisation'

It’s fair to say apprenticeships have had a bit of resurgence in popularity recently, as an alternative to a degree – to the extent that many higher education institutions now offer ‘degree apprenticeships’, combining the attraction of ‘earn while you learn’ with the promise of a coveted degree at the end of your course.

But there’s tons of options out there for prospective apprentices, so what made Virgin Media O2 stand out to Andrew?

"It’s a massive brand, and I could get qualifications that I didn’t get at school. At school, I didn’t really apply myself because I was always planning to be a figure skater.

“But at 45, I thought ‘I can do this now’. I like telecoms, I like the internet, so I thought this was made for me. I knew it was a challenge, but life is all about challenges. That’s what really attracted me to it. It’s been amazing.

“When I joined, it was all about visualisations. I visualised going to Florida, saving for a house etc. In August this year I’m taking my daughter to Florida. Without this apprenticeship, without this job, I wouldn’t have been able to do that. Working in a kitchen only earns so much, but working here has helped me get to that goal.

“So the visualisation –which I’ve never done before in my life – has helped me achieve those goals. That’s a massive thing for me, being able to do something and see the result at the end.

“This is 100% a new direction for me, and I feel a lot more secure going into the next 10 years.”

Now, as stated at the very start of this feature, there’s a stereotypical image of who an apprentice is. Or rather, how old an apprentice is. Was there any apprehension on Andrew’s part, about pursuing an apprenticeship in his mid-40s?

“When I joined, everyone was mega young. Everyone was around 18 or 19, so I did feel like the dad of the group!” he admits, adding: “I was a bit slower on the computers than them, I’ll be honest! But it came with practice.”

But despite some age differences, Andrew found plenty in common with his cohorts. As he explains: “...now that I’m in the business, there are people there in my age group anyway, so it’s all fine.”

And in a final cry of encouragement to anyone thinking of retraining as an apprentice but might feel restrained by their age or experience, Andrew says: “Don’t let age be a barrier. Don’t let your schooling be a barrier. They (Virgin Media O2) really helped me. Some of the coursework I had to do, I didn’t fully understand it, but they spent extra time with me and helped make sure I did. It was important to them - that’s a really important message.”

The rise of ‘returnerships’

The idea of recruiting mature apprentices was put back into the national conversation earlier this year, when the Government announced ‘returnerships’ - a £63m initiative to encourage adults over the age of 50 to get back into work and embark on exciting new career ventures.

The project brings together three programmes to help get older workers back to work. These include Apprenticeships, Skills Bootcamps and Sector-Based Work Academy Programmes (SWAPs).

‘Returnerships’, the Government says, will raise awareness of these pathways, providing a clear route back into work and encouraging employers to hire older workers.

The announcement, which came as part of the 2023 Spring Budget, sparked conversations about the virtues of taking on apprentices with more life experience, but it’s clear from speaking to Andrew and Karen Handley, Virgin Media O2’s Head of Future Careers, that the company already has a horse in the race.

“From a business point of view, apprenticeships open up so many opportunities for the business,” Karen explains.

“From a skills perspective, it’s creating lots of diff opportunities for people to come in and learn skills that benefit the business and go into hard-to-fill roles.

“We have lots of different types of apprenticeships – earning from diplomas to masters degree. We really want people to build their careers with us.”

Karen adds: “Our latest engagement survey found that 90% of apprentices are proud to work for us. We’re creating a culture of really engaged individuals.

“We want to give people an opportunity to train, or even re-train (in a different sector) because it opens up a much more diverse talent pool for us.”

Virgin Media O2 doesn’t actively seek out older apprentices, per se, but the way the company positions its recruitment process means that candidates of all ages are coming onboard, as Karen explains: “What’s important to us in unlocking people's potential, regardless of their age. For several years we’ve done blind recruitment. We don’t look at people’s gender or age on applications, and we don’t ask for work experience, or CVs, so it levels the playing field for all ages and diversity characteristics. We believe that’s important because we want to pull out people’s skills rather than their experiences.

“That’s how people like Andrew are able to come onto a program alongside 18-year-olds. We’ve found our apprentices are typically 18-35, but we’re seeing a trend of apprentices skewing to the older age range.”