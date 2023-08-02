Six key points from the Government's 'health in the workplace' plans

The Department for Work and Pensions and Department of Health and Social Care this week unveiled an ambitious consultations aiming to boost health in the workplace.

The new plans, designed to increase uptake of Occupational Health provision, keep people in work and improve overall wellbeing, promise to have far-reaching implications for businesses and employees alike.

“This Government is investing billions in getting people back to work and growing the economy,” said Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP.

“We need employers to keep playing their part too. Healthy businesses need healthy workers – employers will benefit from higher retention rates, more productive workers, and fewer work days lost due to sickness. Improving health in the workplace is a vital piece of the puzzle in our drive to increase employment.”

Here are six key points from the Government’s plans.

Wellness programs

The cornerstone of the Government's strategy lies in the implementation of enhanced workplace wellness programs. These programs are set to be integrated into the core operations of businesses across the country. Employers will be encouraged to provide comprehensive wellness initiatives that prioritise mental health support, physical activity, and stress management. By focusing on preventative measures, the aim is to reduce absenteeism and increase overall employee engagement.

Flexible working

The new plans emphasise the promotion of flexible working arrangements. Recognising the changing landscape of work and the importance of work-life balance, the Government aims to empower employees with greater control over their schedules. By allowing workers to strike a balance between professional responsibilities and personal life, the hope is to reduce burnout, increase job satisfaction, and ultimately boost productivity.

Support for mental health

Addressing the mental health challenges faced by employees, the Government's proposals include substantial measures to bolster support in the workplace. Employers will be encouraged to implement mental health first aid training, as well as initiatives to combat stress and anxiety. These actions seek to create a more compassionate and understanding work environment, destigmatizing mental health issues and promoting open dialogue.

Physical activity

Recognising the positive impact of physical activity on both mental and physical wellbeing, the Government's plans underscore the need for employers to promote exercise during the workday. Encouraging short breaks for physical activity, providing on-site fitness facilities, and organising wellness challenges are among the suggested measures that aim to boost employee vitality and productivity.

Collaborative partnerships

In a bid to foster a unified approach to workplace health, the Government is calling for collaborative partnerships between employers, trade unions, and industry associations. These partnerships are intended to facilitate the exchange of best practices, resources, and support systems, ultimately leading to a more united and holistic approach to employee wellbeing.

Incentives for SMEs

Acknowledging the unique challenges faced by SMEs, the Government is set to introduce incentives to support these businesses in implementing workplace health programs. This move aims to level the playing field, enabling smaller enterprises to invest in employee wellbeing without compromising their financial stability. The data suggests that over 90% of large employers offer Occupational Health support, compared to under a fifth of small ones.

The Occupational Health consultation will run until 23:59 on Thursday 12 October 2023.