Firms need to better prepare themselves against adverse weather

The news has been plastered with stories of the widespread wildfires which have blazed through Rhodes and other Mediterranean islands.

The angles of many of these stories will detail the threat this poses to the UK holiday-goer, with almost all flights being cancelled to and from the Greek island, and some Brits having to escape the blaze on boats, their vacations coming to a dramatic end.

Beyond the risk these fires pose to life, and our holidays, very few outlets have highlighted the main cause of concern – the increase in symptoms of a climate catastrophe. Unpredictable, and at times unprecedented, weather patterns across the world are posing a threat to humanity.

This may seem like something unlikely to impact UK firms in a meaningful way anytime soon, but the reality is that extreme weather, and other consequences of the climate crisis, are already impacting UK firms.

Research from Gallagher found that almost half (48%) of UK businesses are already being impacted by the effects of climate change, with 52% reporting that their ability to do business as usual has been impacted.

The research, which surveyed over 1500 UK firms, revealed that the most common disruption from extreme weather events includes floodings, storms and heatwaves (52%), increased operating costs (47%), supply chain issues (39%) and property damage (35%). As a result of these factors, 15% of businesses have already moved premises and a similar amount (16%) have been forced to change their business model.

Despite these concerns, the survey also revealed that climate change is not as pressing of a concern as the cost-of-living crisis and energy crisis for many businesses, as over half of all businesses (53%) haven’t taken the necessary steps to mitigate against these risks – a third of respondents saying the climate crisis is not on their risk registers – suggesting that UK businesses aren’t prepared in facing the imminent consequences of the climate crisis.

Despite a majority (73%) being concerned about climate change’s impact on their business in the next decade, over half (51%) say that it’s the responsibility of the government and not companies to combat this challenge.

“Climate change clearly poses a serious threat to British businesses – and the damage is already being done,” says Neil Hodgson, Managing Director of Risk Management at Gallagher. “The country is committed to reducing our emissions and reaching net zero by 2050 but, with half of businesses reporting impacts, it seems we are already on the backfoot.

“Despite the widespread concern, many businesses are failing to act to protect themselves from the potential impacts of climate change, whether that is investing in risk management measures in their premises, buying more green equipment or ensuring they have appropriate insurance.

“What is perhaps most concerning is that businesses do not believe themselves responsible for protecting themselves against climate change – instead believing government should prepare them. It is time businesses begin to act.”

It’s particularly concerning that many firms are scaling back on their ESG measures in response to economic pressure. In a study from KPMG last year, almost half of responding CEOs said they were considering "pausing or reconsidering their existing or planned ESG efforts in the next six months," and a third of CEOs had already stopped.

At a time when firms are needing to ramp up their response to the climate emergency, many are reducing their efforts. More than this, the Gallagher survey indicates that businesses are unprepared internally for the impact adverse weather is likely to have on their business. If firms don’t start to get crisis-prevention strategies in place, much like during the pandemic, they could be left in a situation that’s catastrophic. This prevention must be prioritised, even during economic strain – it's never too late to prepare.