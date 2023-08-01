Unusual ways to entice staff back to the office

A new survey has found that staff would rather go into the office on a Wednesday than a Thursday. And socialising is a big draw for those who work remotely and might only spend one day a week in the office.

The figures are part of the second Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index, a quarterly barometer combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with national polling findings. The report reveals key movement trends relating to the behaviour of 2,000 British businesses and 1,000 consumers. Findings reveal employees prefer to start and end the week at home, with mid-week saved for collaborating and socialising with colleagues.

Nearly a third of those questioned acknowledged that when thinking about their commute, attending work socials (30%) and non-work socials after work (30%) have become more important to them compared to three months ago.

Watch more from us

Jo Bertram, Managing Director of Virgin Media O2 Business, said: “With over half of commuters citing travel costs as a significant consideration, our Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shows that Brits are looking to save by shifting their commuting choices and their number of office days. Companies appear to be supporting this change, as business leaders reported adopting more hybrid-focused working policies. This is a trend that’s likely to continue and encourage commuters to favour midweek office trips as Wednesday remains the most popular office day. Only time will tell if these are lasting trends, so businesses should keep listening to the needs of their employees.”

The message is that, essentially, it's preferable to go into the office if there's also a reason to be there after work. Virgin suggests that for some this might be a social occasion, such as 'wine Wednesdays'.

And yes, that will be true for many. But there are surely lots of other ways to 'entice' staff into the office over and above a 'cheeky glass of something'.

Here are some suggestions:

Pay for their travel

What?! Yep, that's right. Instead of some beers or wine, paying for the travel on the day the employee needs to come into the office is likely to go down a lot better than a glass of warm prosecco or orange juice.

At-desk health treats

Staff in the office? Why not reward them with a yoga class, or an at-desk massage after work? Far more relaxing than a plastic cup full of peach schnapps.

Lunch!

Rather than an after-hours G&T, get lunch ordered into the office on the day that everyone comes in. They'll find this a way to socialise that isn't outside of their hours and makes them feel full and valued.

Coaching

One-on-one or group coaching, in person, is a fantastic way to help staff set and realise goals, work together and boost morale and self-esteem. Replace the wine time with a group coaching session or set up one on ones with staff and a coach while they're in the office.

Non-boozy drinks

Who says wine time needs to be about wine? The element that does work for people is the downing tools and having an informal chat over a drink. Since many will have driven to work anyway, why not get more creative with the drinks side of things? There are so many amazing non-alcoholic options available now, which also means those who don't drink for personal or religious reasons will feel included.