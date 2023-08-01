You might also like

By recognising and responding to the emotional needs of their employees, they foster a positive work environment, promote productivity, and build strong, cohesive teams.
New age leaders recognise the value of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and creativity. They actively promote a culture that celebrates individual differences, perspectives, and backgrounds.
By ensuring that everyone's voice is heard and valued, these leaders build a workforce that is not only representative but also united in its commitment to achieving shared goals.
Gone are the days of top-down decision-making. New age leaders understand the power of collaboration and harness it to make better, more informed choices.
They create platforms for open discussions, encourage constructive feedback, and involve their team members in the decision-making process. By doing so, they ensure that decisions align with the collective vision and are embraced by the entire team.
A true new age leader practices what they preach. They are not just leaders, but active participants in the organisation's journey.
By leading by example, they inspire their teams to adopt the same level of commitment and dedication. Their actions resonate louder than words, making them role models that employees can emulate.
In the digital age, technology is a driving force behind success. New age leaders are not afraid of technology like AI and automation; they embrace it to optimise processes, improve efficiency, and drive innovation.
They encourage their teams to explore new tools and methodologies that can help the organisation stay ahead of the competition.
New age leaders instil a growth mindset within their teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.
They celebrate failures as opportunities for learning and encourage their employees to push boundaries and embrace challenges. By nurturing a growth mindset, these leaders cultivate resilience and innovation within their organisations.
Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.