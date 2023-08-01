You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
3 mins read

People first | New age leaders are HR's biggest ally - here's why

New age leaders are HR's biggest ally - here's why

The role of a leader is evolving. Whilst One of HR’s key objectives is to ensure that other leaders in the business are bought into its mission, the volatile past few years have served as a wake-up call for many, and it seems that HR’s objectives have swiftly become whole-business objectives in the process.

As part of this change, the traditional hierarchical approach to management is giving way to a more dynamic and inclusive style of leadership, one that resonates with the challenges and aspirations of the new age workforce. So, what are these new objectives by which ‘new age’ leaders are making waves?

1. Embracing continuous learning and agility

A new age leader is not just a fountain of knowledge, but also an avid learner. They understand that in an ever-changing world, their expertise need constant updating.

These leaders actively seek opportunities to develop their skills, whether through workshops, webinars, or industry events. By fostering a learning culture within their teams, they encourage their subordinates to keep pace with the latest advancements, thereby boosting organisational agility.

2. Cultivating emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is a hallmark of new age leadership. Leaders who excel in this trait demonstrate empathy, understanding, and emotional awareness in their interactions with team members.

By recognising and responding to the emotional needs of their employees, they foster a positive work environment, promote productivity, and build strong, cohesive teams.

3. Championing D&I

New age leaders recognise the value of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and creativity. They actively promote a culture that celebrates individual differences, perspectives, and backgrounds.

By ensuring that everyone's voice is heard and valued, these leaders build a workforce that is not only representative but also united in its commitment to achieving shared goals.

4. Fostering collaborative decision-making

Gone are the days of top-down decision-making. New age leaders understand the power of collaboration and harness it to make better, more informed choices.

They create platforms for open discussions, encourage constructive feedback, and involve their team members in the decision-making process. By doing so, they ensure that decisions align with the collective vision and are embraced by the entire team.

5. Leading by example

A true new age leader practices what they preach. They are not just leaders, but active participants in the organisation's journey.

By leading by example, they inspire their teams to adopt the same level of commitment and dedication. Their actions resonate louder than words, making them role models that employees can emulate.

6. Embracing tech and innovation

In the digital age, technology is a driving force behind success. New age leaders are not afraid of technology like AI and automation; they embrace it to optimise processes, improve efficiency, and drive innovation.

They encourage their teams to explore new tools and methodologies that can help the organisation stay ahead of the competition.

7. Nurturing a ‘growth mindset’

New age leaders instil a growth mindset within their teams, fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

They celebrate failures as opportunities for learning and encourage their employees to push boundaries and embrace challenges. By nurturing a growth mindset, these leaders cultivate resilience and innovation within their organisations.

