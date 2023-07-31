Subscribe now to myGrapevine+ and get access to exclusive new content, and the full content archive.

First of all you need to set out what is expected during the notice period. People will naturally become disengaged, as they have in all likelihood checked out.
A clear handover plan
Clarity is necessary from the start, says Alastair Swindlehurst. Founder at EZHR: "The obligation is on the employer to take control of the situation and get in there with the person straight way. Many people will acknowledge the resignation and sort things out nearer the time, in many respects that does work but there are also a lot of situations that it doesn’t. First of all you need to set out what is expected during the notice period. People will naturally become disengaged, as they have in all likelihood checked out. So you need to be quick and clear with setting expectations, agree the length of the notice i.e. can they leave early or not, or because of restrictions will you place them on gardening leave.
