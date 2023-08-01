Are introverted leaders as effective as their extroverted peers?

In a capitalist society, the world of business has long valued 'masculine' traits and with this, extroverted characteristics.

It's an accepted notion in our society that individuals who are outgoing, have high self-esteem, are good at public speaking, and are confident, are more likely than others to succeed.

Introverts on the other hand, are characterised as individuals who like spending time on their own, are internally reflective, not necessarily attracted to large social events, and might be more soft or empathetic than their extroverted counterparts.

In the working world, we have often associated extroverted attributes with someone who can competently lead a team. But many criticise this idea as outdated, and contest that any type of person, extroverted or introverted, is capable of leading a team as effectively as one another. Can introverts be just as effective leaders?

“There are many different types of leaders. Introverts, typically associated with being shy, might not seem like an obvious choice for a leadership position, given the idea that leaders tend to be confident, charismatic and have high-level public speaking abilities,” says Chris Goulding, Managing Director of recruitment firm, Wade Macdonald. “But introverts have a precise set of skills that can be utilised and maximised – it’s just about knowing how to use them.

“While introverts may be less adept at public speaking or presenting, their strengths lie in building one-on-one relationships with colleagues and clients. In a world connected yet so disconnected, this individual attention can go far in making clients and those they manage feel appreciated. This in itself is a highly valuable trait in a leader.”

Active listeners and unlikely to gossip

Introverted managers possess distinctive qualities that set them apart from their extroverted peers. Introverts can be great at listening, working productively and efficiently, boosting their team's morale, and relating empathetically to their colleagues.

Introverts have a remarkable talent for active listening. Their preference for spending time on their own allows them to concentrate more intently on the opinions of their team members. This heightened attentiveness fosters open communication and cultivates an environment where employees feel genuinely heard and valued. Consequently, this atmosphere can lead to heightened employee satisfaction, greater engagement, and increased productivity.

Macdonald continues: “Employee wellbeing and relationship issues have the potential to be dealt with more effectively as the introverted leader may have a more nuanced and intimate understanding of how their employees tick, and what their clients require from their team. Introverted leaders might also better understand the importance of making sure that employees know that they are valued regardless of how outgoing they are at work, which is essential in retaining them and supporting their wellbeing.”

Furthermore, introverted managers demonstrate skills in problem-solving and decision-making as their introspective nature enables them to assess multiple options before arriving at well-considered conclusions. This deliberate approach can result in more strategic and informed decisions, ultimately benefiting the overall team.

Introverted managers can also maintain composure under pressure and might be more able to manage large workloads. Their inclination towards self-awareness and introspection allows them to manage their emotions effectively, thereby offering a reassuring presence during challenging times and preserving a stable work environment for those around them.

“Introverts also often manage their workloads well as they typically don’t waste time with gossip or office politics and get on with the tasks at hand, equalling higher productivity and efficiency,” continues Macdonald. “These leaders will be more able to remain above the ‘cliquey’ environment that sometimes persists in corporate settings, reducing concerns about favouritism and ensuring work is consistently completed on time and to a high standard.”

Additionally, introverted leaders possess a knack for empowering their team members. Preferring not to hog the limelight, they readily acknowledge and credit their team's contributions. This humility fosters a sense of trust and respect among employees, motivating them to take ownership of their work and contribute more effectively to the team's shared objectives.

Moreover, introverted managers actively promote an inclusive and collaborative culture. Their preference for smaller social groups makes them approachable and accessible to their team, nurturing an environment of open dialogue and idea-sharing. As a result, this collaborative and supportive atmosphere can often strengthens team cohesion.

Macdonald continues: “Introverts have a tendency to think before they speak, observe before acting. In a leadership position, this care can help to mitigate some of the possible dangers that come with making hasty decisions, especially in a fast-paced and high-risk work environment. Careful planning and preparation also often comes naturally to an introvert mindset, an approach which can provide significant value to an organisation.

“Employers should ensure to be inclusive of all team members and perspectives for the company’s bottom line. It can be hard for introverts to push themselves forwards at work or blow their own trumpet, but employers should ensure that promotion is based on meritocracy, not the time spent on tasks or the people you know. It is vital not to let introverts’ contribution fade into the background compared to those who are more willing to speak up about their work and success.”

There has long been the common perception that extroverted people make better leaders than introverted ones. Extroverted managers might be better equipped for public speaking and group interactions, but as shown above, introverted managers have the ability to engage and empower their team, be effective listeners, be more productive, and are less likely to engage in workplace gossip, making them extremely effective managers and leaders, maybe even more than extroverts.