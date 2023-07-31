Being a line manager can be an unenviable task at times. These professionals play a critical role in today’s complex and rapidly changing workplace, and as such, they face significant challenges daily.

They must be incredibly versatile – shifting from mate to manager, spinning all the plates of hybrid and remote workers, and dealing with a growing range of employee relations challenges. And that’s without even getting into their own workloads.

Evidently, it’s a role that requires a lot of self-drive, and the confidence to know you can support employees with any problems that employees might approach you with.

But with such radical changes to working life over the past few years, many organisations haven’t had the bandwidth to provide the support that’s necessary to maintain a line manager’s confidence in their ability to lead a team and juggle the myriad of people issues they might encounter.

This was the finding of new research from esphr – a new-model employment law firm and employee relations (ER) technology business, part of the WorkNest group.

By speaking to more than 700 line managers and more than 500 HR professionals across 11 industries, esphr has produced a whitepaper on this hot topic, titled Middle Managers Matter: Why Investing in Your Line Managers is Critical to Effective Employee Relations.

And their research unearthed some interesting findings about the correlation between line manager demographics and possessing the confidence to have difficult conversations and provide support to employees going through challenging life events.

In the whitepaper, Sarah Dillon, Director of Legal and ER Advisory at esphr, explains: “In my experience from speaking to HR professionals, day in, day out, it’s evident that having confident and capable middle managers in dealing with ER issues not only enables them to build stronger connections with their employees, it also means that they can quickly address issues, such as frequent absences and performance issues, before they escalate into more significant problems. Ultimately, they are a critical linchpin to an organisation’s success.

“I feel passionate about being able to guide and support UK businesses which is why we have produced this whitepaper which explores the real cost of underinvestment in line managers and the impact it can have on your employee brand and wider organisational success. Through comprehensive research and analysis, we explore the main people challenges that line managers have told us they face, and the capability concerns that are shared by both HR professionals and line managers.

“Our research has unearthed some interesting findings about the correlation between demographics and possessing the confidence to have difficult conversations and provide support through challenging life events.”

Below, HR Grapevine has picked out some of the many revelations featured in esphr’s report...

General managerial issues

Some of the key workplace issues where line managers feel less confident include:

Redundancy

Almost one in three line managers (28%) lack confidence in being able to support a redundancy process. A significant proportion of HR professionals (23%) would also agree that managers lack confidence in supporting a redundancy process.

Neurodiversity

One in four HR professionals (25%) aren’t confident that their line managers have the capability to support their team with issues related to neurodiversity. 15% of line managers aren’t confident in their own capability.

Mental health

More than one in five HR professionals (22%) aren’t confident that their line managers have the capability to support their team with mental health issues. 14% of line managers aren’t confident in their own capability.

Absenteeism

16% of HR professionals are not confident that their line managers have the capability to manage absenteeism in their teams. 14% of line managers are not confident in managing employee absence. The ONS recently revealed that The UK’s sickness absence rate is now at its highest point since 2004.

Presenteeism

22% of HR professionals (more than one in five) aren’t confident that their line managers have the capability to support their team with presenteeism. 11% of line managers said that they lack confidence in being able to manage presenteeism in their teams.

Dillon said: “Line managers play a critical role in managing and supporting their team members. Sensitive topics require open and honest dialogue to ensure that team members receive the appropriate support and accommodations. Line managers who can hold these conversations in a respectful and empathetic manner create a more inclusive and supportive workplace, which can positively impact employee morale, productivity, and retention.”

Does confidence wane with seniority?

But like most workplace issues, solving the confidence problem among line managers is far from a linear process, for esphr’s research found that older line managers, and those in more senior roles, generally have less confidence in their capabilities than their less experienced peers.

This may be because senior managers often have broader responsibilities that require their attention, such as strategic planning and decision-making, so consequently, they may have less time and focus to devote to day-to-day employee relations matters.

Senior managers may also have gained their experience before significant changes in employment laws or best practices occurred, leading to a perception of being less up to-date in these areas than their junior counterparts.

Looking for more

Additionally, the report indicated that senior managers may feel the weight of legal risks associated with mishandling employee relations issues due to their higher position in the organisational hierarchy. This awareness of potential legal consequences can result in a greater level of caution and apprehension when addressing employee relations matters.

These are just a few examples of in-depth analysis esphr addresses in their Middle Managers Matter report.

To help you find out more about the whitepaper, and to understand some of the ways HR can support their line managers’ confidence skills, HR Grapevine recently hosted a webinar with esphr on this very subject. Click here to watch...