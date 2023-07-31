Managing morale when a key team member moves on

When a long-term member of staff who has had a big impact in the company decides to leave, everything shifts. For the person leaving, it's exciting and new - the future beckons. But for those still in the company, feelings of loss and emptiness can prevail.

As Stuart Broad announced his retirement from cricket, playing his final Ashes match on July 31st, there was celebration of his career, including a guard of honour from the rival Australian team.

For those in the England team, as well as pride and celebration of their colleague's success, there will inevitably be elements of confusion - what now? What should they do now someone who is so key to the team and the 'company' decides to move on?

For HR leaders, it's about managing the morale of those who are 'left behind' when the leaving party streamers are all in the recycling and that desk is cleared.

OK, so not all staff retire at 37 like Broad is. But many do move on after becoming a big player in your team. The first step is to think about nurturing those left behind. Some will be thinking they might be the person to fill the now vacant role. It's time to see who else has the talent to shine as brightly as the person who is off to pastures new.

If your departing member of staff has a CV as impressive as Broad's, there will be big shoes to fill. Throughout his career, Broad has been a prominent figure in both test and limited-overs cricket. He is renowned for his ability to generate pace and bounce, making him a formidable bowler, particularly in English conditions. Quite the shoes to fill, you would think.

Meanwhile, off the field, Broad is known for his dedication, sportsmanship, and leadership qualities. He has been an influential figure within the England cricket setup, often serving as a mentor for younger players. He may move into commentating, as many former players do. And that might be the case for your retiree, as well. They might want to become a speaker, using their experience to inspire others. The biggest thing you need to do (apart from make sure you've signed the leaving card) is focus on supporting those who are still working for and with you.

Here's how:

Future-proofing feelings

To continue the sporting theme, coaching is an element of the future-proofing of the remaining team, says Finn Bartram, HR Expert at People Managing People. "During times of change, such as team members leaving and restructuring, coaching is a particularly helpful change management tool. Leaders who effectively coach their teams through change will help them realise the learning moments, adapt more efficiently, and advance their capabilities from the experience. Coaching is an opportunity to retain team morale, which can quickly become depleted during challenging times. It helps reinforce the existing trust and confidence of the team which can be an unintended casualty during times of change.

Be clear on strategy

"Transparency is powerful tool when looking to keep morale high after a key team player has left," says Jill Cotton, career trends expert at Gumtree. "As a manager, be open about the changes the departure has had on the team and listen the concerns from those still within the company so any niggles can be acted upon before blowing up. It is crucial everyone is clear on the strategy moving forward. This approach will dampen any worries your reports have any the future of the team and will provide a focus for their work."

Be honest and open

There may be difficult times ahead without your star 'player', but dwelling on that isn't a good idea for morale. Occupational psychologist Julie Begbie runs Happy Workplace and says: "When a team member leaves, it's key to keep the team's spirits up by speaking honestly about the change. Also, see it as a chance to promote opportunities and make positive changes and build an even happier workplace. This approach helps the team stay positive, ready for change, and motivated.”

Building on their legacy

If the person who is leaving has made a huge impact, think about how you can harness that for the good of those who are staying. It might instinctively feel like you need to move forward and not mention them, but the opposite is true - otherwise staff might feel like you were pleased the person has left. "Encourage the team to remember the valuable skills the previous person brought to the company and openly discuss how you can continue and importantly build upon the good foundations they laid within the existing colleagues," says Jill Cotton.

Letting others shine

It's also time for those who still work for you to show what they're made of. While there will be a percieved gap left by the 'star of the show', there's also now a chance for those who might have been in the shadows to come and and shine. From those who can do the same role, or perhaps were mentored by the retiree. Look to those who are staying for their skills, rather than lamenting the loss of the one who has moved on.

"It's about reiterating to your employees who remain with your business that you are all striving towards the same goal and that they will remain supported with a plan in place says Cat Agostinho, Co-Founder at Imagen Insights. "When we've had members of our small flourishing team move on, we've been grateful for their work over the years and wished them the best for the future. Reacting in this positive manner to your employee's career trajectory in itself will help maintain team morale. It's also about building connections for the future - you never know where that individual will end up so it's maintaining those positive relationships longer term."