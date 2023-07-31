Should you let staff work flexibly to watch football during work hours?

The 2023 Women's World Cup is now well under way, and with the popularity of women's professional football soaring since the Lionesses were crowned European champions last year - the tournament is attracting more viewers than ever before.

But just like the men's tournament that took place in December, there's one big problem - the tournament is being held in Australia and New Zealand, meaning many matches will be taking place during UK working hours.

Much ado was made about the risk of lost productivity when the men's World Cup was taking place, and it's an issue that could affect workplaces again now that the women's tournament is taking place.

As such, the Trade Union Congress has called on bosses to let staff work flexibly, so those who want to cheer on England in the Women’s World Cup during their working hours can.

The TUC suggests that bosses:

talk to their employees in advance about arrangements for flexible working ahead of key games during working hours;

arrange for their staff to watch the game somewhere on the company’s premises, if appropriate;

allow staff to work flexibly and to come in early or later to finish their shifts;

be as flexible as possible with annual leave requests.

Flexible working has real benefits for businesses and their workforces, says the TUC. Many workplaces already operate a system of flexitime.

The TUC says employers should try to accommodate all workers who want to watch the game.

TUC General Secretary, and England and Everton fan Paul Nowak said: “The Women’s World Cup is a landmark sporting event. Millions of workers around the UK will want to cheer on their national teams.

“Our lionesses inspired the nation with their historic Euros win. Employers shouldn’t score an own goal by acting like kill joys.

“Bosses should try and let people who want to watch the games do so, either at work or at home – and give employees the flexibility to make the time back after the game.

“But flexible working shouldn’t stop when the World Cup ends.

“Whether it’s about watching major sporting events, attending a family celebration or picking up the kids from school, allowing people more flexibility in how, where and when they do their work makes them happier, cuts absenteeism and raises productivity.

“I’ll be cheering on my team from work today – along with lots of my other colleagues. Come on England!”

Government action

The TUC is calling for stronger flexible working rights for workers. The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act recently became law – but the TUC says it does not go far enough.

The union body is calling for the government to: