Kindness exceeds brashness as success trait - the end to 'masculine' workplaces?

The business world has long been dominated by men and, as a result, by male characteristics. The consequences of this are long stretching, sometimes alienating feminine-presenting people from professional spaces, and creating barriers to progression.

However, a recent paper entitled Kill Chaos with Kindness from UCL suggests a shift from these characteristics, as it was found that kindness and agreeability have become more important in helping workers excel and progress in the workplace, dismantling the assumption that workers must be cutthroat, ruthless or non-emotional to succeed.

The study, which observed 3700 workers collaborating on group tasks over a 10-year period, looked at the adoption of five main personality traits, including neuroticism, extraversion, openness, conscientiousness and agreeableness. The research concluded that there has been a shift, presumably because of the pandemic, away from competitiveness within workers to kinder, more empathetic qualities.

For example, the authors of the research had previously described ‘agreeableness’ as having a “non-significant and highly variable” relationship with performance, with agreeable workers being described as “not helpful or potentially distracting”. Whereas “in this new world,” being kind and easy to get along with is deemed essential for professional success and progression.

Kindness has evolutionary significance, allowing humans to build relationships in a fight for survival. But it has historically come secondary to competitiveness in the professional world. As this new research suggests that the pandemic has fundamentally changed workers interact with one another, it could also be signifying a welcome shift in what characteristics we associate with the professional world and leadership.

Female leaders

We are still shaking off the masculine traits that continue to dominate workplaces. Masculine qualities such as competitiveness, assertiveness, risk-taking and being non-emotional have historically defined workplaces as qualities one needs to succeed. Whereas feminine characteristics such as empathy, fostering connection, taking calculated risks and trusting intuition have been historically rejected from workplaces as less valuable or conducive to productivity and profit.

You only have to look at the imbalance of women to men in boardrooms and in manager roles to see that the characteristics we value in business isn’t conducive to inclusivity.

Therefore, the new research from UCL indicates that the pandemic, which has brought about more understanding and compassion to the workplace, has changed the way we think about what attitudes are needed for a thriving workplace. In this sense, various characteristics, including ‘softer’ traits, are now deemed as having objective value, meaning we could see more female leaders in the years to come.

“As for the consequences on women in business and female professionals, this cultural shift could level the playing field in many ways,” says Phillippa Quigley, Health and Wellness Coach. "The promotion of kindness and emotional intelligence, often associated with female leaders, can challenge stereotypes and encourage a more diverse and equitable business environment.

“But let's not forget that it can also create undue pressure on women to conform to these "kinder" stereotypes. The key is to appreciate individuality and allow all professionals, regardless of gender, to thrive in their unique ways.”

Beyond this, the characteristics paradigm shift also suggests that being kind and empathetic can lead to greater levels of productivity in a firm, something which has previously not been an accepted notion.

“In my work with corporate wellness, I've seen firsthand how kindness can shape a company's culture, especially in remote settings. Take, for example, a client I worked with last year who saw a noticeable boost in productivity after implementing a simple "Compliment Friday" initiative. People were happier, and the spillover effects were amazing. Colleagues started paying kindness forward, not just in their professional relationships but in their personal lives too.”

“The impact on the business world could be profound. Consider efficiency and lower turnover rates; those aren't just buzzwords but tangible benefits. I've supported businesses in cultivating a culture of generosity, collaboration, and innovation, and the outcomes are often transformative. Employees feel valued, their well-being improves, and burnout rates decrease.”

The news that kindness and agreeability are now considered as important as other attributes to in being professionally successful is hardly surprising. The pandemic posed the most significant cause for change in workplaces. Beyond shifts in remote work and attitudes towards wellbeing, the research from UCL indicates shifts in our attitudes towards work itself and each other.

This shift is likely to have a tremendous impact on what characteristics we feel are important in leadership, as historically, there has been a rigid and ‘masculine’ perception of what is necessary to manage. Maybe, this research indicates that we are heading towards workplaces where being kind or embodying commonly perceived ‘feminine’ traits as a leader, isn’t a sign of weakness, but a sign of success.