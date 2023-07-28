Melanie Steinbach,
I have been the Chief People Officer at MasterClass for eight months. MasterClass is an online learning platform based on the idea that everyone deserves to learn from the best. And so, in the spirit of democratising learning from the best, we've really brought on incredible instructors, from celebrities to CEOs to world-renowned scientists and masters in their field, to teach lessons to anyone on the consumer side. There is also MasterClass at Work, bringing the same spirit of democratisation of learning from the best to enterprises. MasterClass at Work is really one of the reasons why I joined MasterClass
On the MasterClass at Work side, you get additional worksheets and activities to do in group settings - it really is geared towards cohort-based learning. The whole idea that everyone should learn from the best really informs a lot of what we're doing. In addition to seeing all the people programs from recruitment, to onboarding to performance management, culture, office strategy, company compensation benefits, all employee relations, I also had the opportunity as a subject matter expert to contribute internally to our Masterclass at Work.
I am passionate about word choice; I feel it is it's something that I really double down on for my teams. How we talk about a certain thing is really important.
I would say in any given week, I spend about 40% of my time on MasterClass at Work related tasks, and the other 60% on internal people-related issues. Obviously, that can flex, depending on what we have going on the enterprise side. We're currently in performance review season, internally, so I'm spending a lot of time there. But on the 40% of my time that I'm spending on the enterprise side, or the MasterClass at Work side, it's really across a few dimensions.
Internally, it’s partnering with our curriculum development team, to say, ‘Hey, these are the ways that I have I have taught this in my past experiences’. I spent a lot of time with our customers and potential customers, and they were often selling to a chief people officer or CHRO. And so, I can speak to them peer to peer.
I love it all. But I would say that where I have seen the biggest unlocks, and growth spurts over my career is when people or leaders at various levels of their career journey understand that their job is not to be just the genius in the room, but their job is to actually create more geniuses behind them. Once people understand, ‘oh, it's not about how smart I am, it's about how smart I make others’, and once I can convince others to learn that too, they all of a sudden embrace the role of manager more. If you see your role as ‘my job is to make my team smarter, to make my team more successful’, then you see having your one-on-one meetings as a weekly opportunity for knowledge transfer.
I am passionate about word choice; I feel it's something that I really double down on for my teams. How we talk about a certain thing is really important. For example, at one of my previous roles, we stopped calling it performance management, and renamed it performance motivation. And we did that because, historically, performance management processes have actually been designed for the 10% of people that you wanted to exit the business versus the 90% that you wanted to kind of acknowledge for their strong performance and continued to motivate for higher performance.
So, we said ‘who names a product for the bottom 10% of your users?’ No, you name it for the lion's share of what you're doing. So, we named it performance motivation and even that switch created changes. I think naming things and word choice is a really big deal. I tell people all the time, my title CPO isn’t chief police officer, it’s chief people officer!
I think, bringing these two forces together, humanity and analytics, humanity and data, human intelligence matched with artificial intelligence, is going to be the challenge that HR is going to really be addressing over the next decade.
Absolutely. So if you know Jerry Maguire, the line is ‘You had me at hello’ and for me, with Masterclass, it was ‘you had me at the mission statement’, which is to unlock human potential. We put people like right there in our mission to unlock human potential by inspiring and learning lifestyle for everyone, and I had to face that ‘mission vs reality’ question right away. We give a significant stipend to people for individual learning - we say everyone gets a free MasterClass membership, that is a given. If your whole mission is about unlocking human potential, what are you doing internally to do that? If your whole mission is to inspire learning, what are you doing internally on that?
I love communications. About five or six years ago I was talking to someone and they said ‘you know, the problem with HR people...’ and I got myself ready for confrontation, but he said ‘The problem with HR people is that you're horrible marketers.’ And I was not expecting that! I asked him to say more, and he said, ‘In marketing, we know that if we are trying to change a consumer’s behaviour, we have to message it.
For a certain number of months, you know, we have to tell them, tell them again, tell them another time, tell them in long form, tell them in short form, you know, make it splashy, have others tell them blah, blah, blah. And HR thinks that you can change people's behaviour with one very dense, very long email with everything on earth you would ever want to know about that thing. But it doesn't really sell it.’ I just remember thinking ‘you’re so right’.
So, one of the things that I really love is that we're designing things, new approaches, new programs, and we spend a lot of time saying, ‘Okay, well how are we going to launch that?’ If you structure the organisation effectively, and reduce unnecessary layers and bureaucracy, then things should be moving more quickly.
I think there are these two forces that, if not managed, carefully, will feel oppositional. And I think it's the role of HR to make them feel complimentary. And those two forces are this intense focus on humanity, and, at the same time, forces of artificial intelligence and data analytics, which are really forcing us to make decisions with a tremendous amount of data. And HR teams have typically been a little looser on that, depending on where they are on their maturity curve. And so, I think, bringing these two forces together, humanity and analytics, humanity and data, human intelligence matched with artificial intelligence, is going to be the challenge that HR is going to really be addressing over the next decade.