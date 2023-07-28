Melanie Steinbach,

Is it fair to say the product is people for Masterclass, and what are your thoughts on that?

Absolutely. So if you know Jerry Maguire, the line is ‘You had me at hello’ and for me, with Masterclass, it was ‘you had me at the mission statement’, which is to unlock human potential. We put people like right there in our mission to unlock human potential by inspiring and learning lifestyle for everyone, and I had to face that ‘mission vs reality’ question right away. We give a significant stipend to people for individual learning - we say everyone gets a free MasterClass membership, that is a given. If your whole mission is about unlocking human potential, what are you doing internally to do that? If your whole mission is to inspire learning, what are you doing internally on that?

Do you have elements of HR and Talent that you love but might be a surprise to people?

I love communications. About five or six years ago I was talking to someone and they said ‘you know, the problem with HR people...’ and I got myself ready for confrontation, but he said ‘The problem with HR people is that you're horrible marketers.’ And I was not expecting that! I asked him to say more, and he said, ‘In marketing, we know that if we are trying to change a consumer’s behaviour, we have to message it.

For a certain number of months, you know, we have to tell them, tell them again, tell them another time, tell them in long form, tell them in short form, you know, make it splashy, have others tell them blah, blah, blah. And HR thinks that you can change people's behaviour with one very dense, very long email with everything on earth you would ever want to know about that thing. But it doesn't really sell it.’ I just remember thinking ‘you’re so right’.

So, one of the things that I really love is that we're designing things, new approaches, new programs, and we spend a lot of time saying, ‘Okay, well how are we going to launch that?’ If you structure the organisation effectively, and reduce unnecessary layers and bureaucracy, then things should be moving more quickly.