You might also like

Job title can be everything to many of us, especially in HR and recruitment, where using key words such as talent and people is par for the course, as well as those CIPD letters after your title, too.

And rightly so – there is kudos and clarity from having a job title, and working in a niche or an industry. But for Dr Alex Gupad, resident cultural and organisational anthropologist at Scarlett Abbott, it’s something he’s learned about over years in academia and business.

“If you're meeting people you haven’t met before, I'm sure one of the first things that people ask is: ‘so what do you do?’ We’re taught that from such a young age to make that equation of ‘I am what I do’," he muses, as we begin our conversation about his career and all the learnings across academia, corporate and even non-profit sector.

Dr Gupad, who has a PhD in Social and cultural anthropology, is now resident cultural anthropologist at Scarlet Abbott, an employee engagement consultancy, with offices in New York and in London. Moving from teaching and the academic world to consulting has had challenges that led to learning for Dr Alex - learning that he is keen to share with those working and training in HR.