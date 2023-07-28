Gen Z need financial education, and they need it now

In a time of increasing life expectancy, a cost-of-living crisis and a rising state pension age, retirement planning has become a critical concern for younger generations, especially Gen Z. However, many in this demographic seem to have little financial knowledge to deal with the challenges they face.

As the state pension age in the UK inches towards 68 between 2044 and 2046, it’s imperative that Gen Z starts saving for retirement as early as possible. Yet current trends and attitudes among Gen Z regarding retirement savings paint a concerning picture that demands immediate attention from both individuals and organisations.

Penfold, a private pension provider, recently shed light on Gen Z's pension saving habits, revealing that while they’re actively contributing to their pension pots, their average monthly contributions are merely £98.89.

At this rate, they’d need to save for a staggering 59 years before retiring between the ages of 77 and 85, well beyond their desired retirement age of 65, as stated by a YouGov survey.

One key insight from Penfold's data is that Gen Z prioritises workplace pensions over private pensions. While this may seem positive at first, YouGov’s insight shows that a substantial proportion (41%) of 18-24-year-olds are making only their employers' minimum pension contributions.

The contribution gap between Gen Z and non-Gen Z savers is concerning. Gen Z's average monthly contributions are less than half of what is required for their age group and average salary. This trend suggests that Gen Z's priorities may lean more towards other financial goals, such as homeownership or travel, potentially undermining their long-term financial security.

This will more than likely leave them with woefully insufficient savings to support a comfortable retirement. It’s for this reason that financial education for younger workers is imperative. Organisations must recognise their role in ensuring financial wellbeing for their employees and provide comprehensive financial education to equip younger staff with the necessary knowledge to make informed retirement choices.

Whilst many young workers may shrug off retirement planning as a concern for the future, it’s the responsibility of HR to ensure that financial education is front and centre, not only for handling finances currently, but for the future also. Many financial software providers offer such education as a benefit, whilst introducing a financial education piece into an LMS is a simple and effective way to ensure key learning is provided.

Gen Z's retirement prospects are at a critical juncture, demanding immediate attention from both individuals and organisations. As the state pension age rises, and traditional pension plans struggle to keep up with economic changes, Gen Z must prioritise retirement planning and start saving early.

At the same time, organisations have a vital role to play in providing comprehensive financial education to younger staff. By offering workplace pension schemes and financial literacy programs, companies can empower Gen Z to take charge of their financial future and work towards a secure and comfortable retirement. The time to act is now, as the decisions made today will determine the retirement reality of tomorrow.