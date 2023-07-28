Culture needs to be good all the time, not only during times of success

By now, you probably know all about Greta Gerwig’s box office hit Barbie, which came out in cinemas last weekend. Upon its release, a viral TikToker came out to explain what it’s like working in the offices at Mattel, the multinational toy company and creator of the iconic doll brand.

Largely as a response to the negative way that Mattel is portrayed in the film as male dominated, the TikToker explained that it’s actually “the opposite of what it was like working there” and, in reality, the Mattel offices boast themed Barbie and Hot Wheels offices, with it being a positive work environment for employees.

The user explains that the majority of management roles are filled with women, and Mattel’s workplace culture is one to be celebrated. “To this day I maintain, (that Mattel) was one of the best workplace cultures I have ever experienced,” the user explains.

It’s certainly reassuring to hear that Mattel’s workplace culture isn’t anything like how it was portrayed in the film. Especially from a brand perspective, with all eyes on the company at this moment in time, it’s been particularly important for the business to paint itself in a positive light.

But once hype around the Barbie film fades and the public conscious moves away from Mattel on to the next hot thing, one would hope that there isn’t a shift in the positive workplace culture of this organisation.

This viral video, and the ideas that arise as result of it, shed light on the need for firms to maintain a thriving company culture throughout difficult times as well as times of success. Company culture isn’t a stagnant thing. It’s an organic entity that grows and changes. If left unchecked, or actions to instill a specific culture aren’t purposeful, it can quickly change from good to bad.

During times of business success, workplace culture often naturally becomes better. It’s easy to feel well when as an organisation you are doing well. If the business is doing well from a growth and sales point of view, this external positivity often trickles down the company internally, making for a healthy workplace.

In contrast, during times of external strain, it’s more common for workplace culture to be less purposeful as managers and executives become more concerned about the survival of the business, with culture not being a part of this equation. But culture needs to be viewed as an important element as anything else in business, with various studies suggesting a good culture links directly to a company’s success.

Employers need to be consistent in prioritising company culture in times of both business success and failure. But how do you do this?

Consistent culture is key

Maintaining a consistent company culture during challenging times is vital to preserve cohesion and employee morale. It can often be left to the waste side, but instilling culture can be even more important during times of challenge than in times of success. Here are some key factors to consider when attempting to be consistent with cultural values.

Reinforce values: Emphasising core values that define the company's culture. Remind employees of the shared purpose and principles that guide their actions, fostering a sense of unity and guarding the firm from external pressures.

Prioritise employee wellbeing: Offer support and resources for personal and professional challenges. If facing challenging times, the odds are that your staff are feeling the heat. Now is the time to encourage the use of wellbeing resources more than ever.

Encourage collaboration: Foster teamwork and problem-solving across departments. Encouraging collaborative work is always good for relationship building and fostering a trustworthy workplace. These relationships will be even more important during times of challenge.

Lead by example: Leadership should embody the desired culture and set the tone for the organisation. Last but not least, leading by example is always an important way to cement a healthy culture. This consistency shown by leadership, even in times of stress, won’t go unrecognised by staff.

In sum, the Barbie film has had a significant cultural impact in only a week of being out. This is great success for both the movie creators and the founding company of the doll brand, Mattel. But soon the hype will wear off. Company success often has the predictable consequence of bringing about a healthy, thriving and positive culture that looks optimistically to the future. At a time when economic strain means that many firms don’t have the same optimism, a thriving company culture might be all you have.