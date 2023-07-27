UK Boards risk catastrophe by ignoring HR's input

Over the past few years of seemingly constant change in the world of work, it’s clear that HR has become a function central to the operations of any company.

From navigating the COVID pandemic, to spearheading flexible working structures and navigating the cost-of-living crisis, HR has been at the forefront of decision making.

However, whilst in many organisations HR has earned a vital seat at the table, a staggering three-quarters of organisations lack a crucial presence at the executive Board level according to a recent study conducted by the CIPD.

At first glance, one might wonder why the absence of HR at the Board level is a cause for concern. After all, Boards often consist of finance experts, marketing gurus, and industry veterans. However, the truth lies in recognising the indispensable value and agility HR brings to the table.

By having HR at the Board level, businesses gain valuable people insights that inform strategic decisions and foster an inclusive culture. After all, the success of any organisation is fundamentally reliant on its workforce, and HR serves as the bridge that connects corporate strategy to employee engagement.

Looking for more

The absence of HR representation at the top can spell disaster for a company's reputation. HR plays a pivotal role in ensuring ethical behaviour, addressing workplace issues, and safeguarding employee well-being. In recent years, we’ve seen a rash of ethics cases crop up in the workplace. It’s HR’s job to ensure that businesses and their leaders are ethical, and align to core values.

Failure to address these problems effectively can lead to a tarnished reputation and erode stakeholder trust. Boards that overlook HR's role may find themselves ill-equipped to handle crises effectively, resulting in long-term reputational damage that is difficult to repair.

What’s more, in today's volatile business landscape, adaptability is the key to survival. HR professionals are adept at cultivating a culture of continuous learning, employee development, and change management. Having HR at Board level ensures that companies can respond swiftly to market shifts, embrace innovation, and nurture a workforce that is future-ready.

Creating a Candidate Experience Everyone Can Love Although talent acquisition leaders are wary of making the hiring process too long, new research reveals a more nuanced understanding of what candidates actually want in 2023 and beyond. This ultimate guide showcases the key trends, priorities, and strategies for employers looking to attract, hire, and keep their best workers. Download the latest findings in candidate experience to discover: Why candidates prefer assessments over a simple resume upload

Varying expectations of diverse demographic populations, including those with caregiving responsibilities

How talent leaders can simultaneously reduce candidate ghosting and improve the quality of hire Download and read what candidates expect from your company’s hiring process today. Show more Show less Download Guide

And finally, HR is the gatekeeper of engagement, productivity and equality. Employee engagement directly impacts productivity, innovation, and overall organisational performance. HR leaders are well-versed in implementing initiatives that boost engagement and nurture a positive work environment. By neglecting HR at the board level, companies miss out on opportunities to optimise their most valuable asset – their employees.

Similarly, equality has become imperative in modern businesses, leading to enhanced creativity and broader perspectives. HR professionals are at the forefront of implementing diversity strategies, fostering an inclusive workplace culture, and promoting equality. A lack of HR presence at the board level risks overlooking these crucial aspects, hindering progress towards a more diverse and inclusive organization.

The CIPD data should serve as a resounding wake-up call to companies that have yet to embrace the significance of HR representation at the executive Board level. The absence of HR at this crucial level not only results in a people insight deficit but also exposes businesses to serious risks.

From reputational damage to missed opportunities for growth and employee engagement, the impact is far-reaching. Companies must recognize the indispensable value of HR at the highest echelons of decision-making to thrive in today's dynamic and people-cantered business landscape.