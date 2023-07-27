From CEO to newbie, it's a double-edged sword to always be available via your phone

Out of office – on! It’s a classic thing to do, a classic feeling, as well. You’re on holiday. You’re clocking off. But, in the ever-evolving landscape of the modern workforce, SMEs and the post-pandemic cost of living crisis, the traditional boundaries between work and downtime are becoming increasingly blurred.

Add in the ever-updated versions of tech and apps, and our egos, and it can easily become the case that you're on your device for most of your break.

Being available 24/7 is a topic that has hit the spotlight after a clip from the Diary of a CEO podcast, with Steven Bartlett, showed Rochelle Humes discussing starting a business in the haircare industry.

“It’s all consuming. And I think if you start a business, you have to know.. don’t think you’re going to turn your phone off at 5, because that’s not a thing. It’s not a thing. And if you turn your phone off at 5, don’t expect a successful business,” she says.

“You have to be all in,” Humes adds.

Perhaps it’s about defining ‘all in’, what that means for you as a leader or CEO, or your team as an HR leader. Whatever level we’re at, most of us feel the need to be available on holiday or out of hours, even if it’s just a long weekend.

You’ve heard of FOMO – this is phone-mo. The panic that things will fall apart without us. But instead of that panic, is it more about being on top of things?

One anonymous CEO shared her feelings with HR Grapevine as she prepared to head off on a short break, and said she would be available to her team. One of the key elements of making the decision to be ‘on’ on holiday, is about the size and stage of your business, she said, as well as the level of leadership involved in your role.

“It’s unrealistic to say you ‘need’ to take a break. If you have deals that are happening and you’re in a business-critical role it’s naïve to think you should be able to down tools for two weeks,” she said. “I would never not check my phone because people are relying on my decisions."

"One of the good things about going away on holiday as a CEO is that you can really see what the problems are,” she adds. “It’s a good opportunity to do some checks and balances. In the current climate, when decisions need to be made and you’re the person that has to make that decision, and there isn’t someone to delegate to it’s not possible to just switch off for the whole time you’re away. The business potentially stalls.”

Not possible – and not fair, many would argue. If staff need decisions to be made, or feedback on tasks to be actioned, it's about the team as a whole, and that includes the boss.

There is also the flip side that if you are ‘off-off’, someone else needs to find time to cover your role in some way. “What happens to the person that has to do two jobs?” asks the CEO we spoke to. “SMEs don’t have the same resources that larger corporations do.”

Boundaries are a big element of balance, and it might be that while you are available, you make it that it’s at certain times, or in certain ways. Hilda Burke is an integrated psychotherapist and author of the Phone Addiction Workbook.

She says: "Obviously, it’s not realistic to think we can just all turn our phones off. If you’re head of a listed company and answerable to shareholders, and there’s a disaster, to come back with ‘out of office’ probably wouldn’t play out very well because. understandably, those people are paid to take on a certain amount of responsibility and be contactable. That might be in their contract, same with a head of state, we expect those people to take responsibility and be online when things go wrong."

Be careful not to let your ego have too much of a say in it, though, warns Burke. "But for the rest of us, we probably all think we’re more essential than perhaps we are, and our egos might think ‘no-one else can do it’. For people who do genuinely need to be reachable, perhaps you own your company or you’re a sole trader, it’s about boundaries."

