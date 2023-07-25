Is social media filling the guidance & coaching gap at work?

Historically, younger workers have relied on more senior professionals to offer guidance and support as they learn the ropes and hone their skills.

Simply by being in the presence of workplace veterans, with their years of experience and hard-learned lessons, younger workers have gained valuable insight into how they themselves can develop.

However, with remote working now creating a digital divide for many, younger workers have been turning elsewhere for this unique kind of coaching.

With the rise of social media and the advent of career influencers on platforms like LinkedIn and TikTok, many inexperienced workers are choosing to put their trust in internet personalities, rather than colleagues.

As young workers flock to these digital mentors seeking guidance, the question arises - is social media adequately filling the coaching gap at work?

Externally, this arrangement seems like the ideal tech-based solution to a tech-based problem. These digital personalities offer quick, accessible, and often motivational insights into navigating the professional world. With catchy phrases and relatable anecdotes, they have amassed millions of followers, captivating an audience eager for inspiration and guidance.

One of the primary reasons behind the popularity of career influencers is their accessibility.

Unlike traditional career coaches or mentors, whose services may come at a substantial cost, social media influencers offer their content for free.

This democratisation of career advice opens doors for individuals who might otherwise be unable to access such knowledge. Additionally, the real-time interactions through comments, direct messages, and live sessions create a sense of community, fostering a dynamic learning environment that goes beyond the boundaries of traditional coaching.

Yet when we dig deeper, there are obvious flaws. While career influencers may be able to provide general tips and motivational content, the effectiveness of their advice in individual professional contexts remains a point of concern.

Career development is a nuanced and personalised process, and generic advice might not address specific challenges faced by each worker, or the nuances of their particular sectors. The lack of personalised guidance could hinder career growth and lead to misinformed decisions.

The credentials and expertise of these influencers also often come into question. Unlike colleagues or coaches, these individuals are often motivated by nothing more than clicks and views. Contrasting with certified career coaches or mentors, social media influencers likely lack the formal training and practical experience required to offer well-rounded career advice.

Relying solely on unvetted information from these influencers could potentially lead young workers down misguided paths, hindering their professional journeys rather than propelling them forward.

Another aspect to consider is the potential impact of social media's shallowness on long-term career development. As career influencers strive to capture the audience's attention with eye-catching visuals and attention-grabbing soundbites, the depth and substance of the advice might be compromised.

The pursuit of quick likes and shares could overshadow the need for comprehensive, well-researched guidance that a certified career coach can offer.

So, simply put, social media will never be able to properly fill the gap created by loss of communication with experienced colleagues or coaches.

However, that doesn’t mean that it’s going away. In fact, the opposite is true. As more and more young people look to find the information they need to grow and develop elsewhere, it’s likely that the next generation of influencers will have a much more visible profile.

As the trend gains momentum, it's essential for HR to acknowledge the limitations of such advice and to recognise the value that mentors bring to the table – and most of all, to share that information with staff.

The alternative is to try and foster more opportunities for staff to connect and build relationships. Without this, we run the risk of introducing a whole generation of staff who have fundamentally inadequate skills.