Navigating the changeable post-Brexit work regulations

As the dust continues to settle on the post-Brexit working landscape, HR professionals find themselves tasked with navigating the complex and seemingly ever-changing legislation that defines who can work for their business, and who cannot.

With a keen focus on hiring workers from the European Union as a solution to the talent shortages continuing to be felt throughout the UK, understanding the new legalities is crucial for businesses seeking to maintain a diverse and skilled workforce.

With the conclusion of the transition period, free movement between the UK and the EU has come to an end. This means that EU citizens are no longer automatically entitled to live and work in the UK without restrictions.

In leu of free movement, the standard arrangement is now the introduction of a points-based system for immigration, focusing on skills, job offers, and language proficiency. Under the new system, individuals interested in working in the UK must accrue a certain number of points to be eligible for a work visa. HR professionals must now assess prospective EU hires based on this system, which emphasises attracting skilled workers to contribute to the UK economy.

However, as a result of the acute talent shortages facing many industries, it’s not been revealed that the Government is considering allowing young Europeans to work in Britain as baristas, au pairs and waiters.

The proposed ‘youth mobility scheme’ would allow young adults from the continent to work in the UK for two years, under the provision that these workers fill the current gaps in the UK talent market.

Discussions have reportedly already been held with Switzerland – a country that is outside the EU – but the visa could cover 18 to 30-year-olds living in France, Germany and Spain as well.

The Home Office is reportedly poised to prioritise agreements with individual countries, rather than the whole EU, to bring in French au pairs and Spanish hospitality workers in a controlled manner. Other Governmental departments want an EU-wide scheme, with the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs keen to recruit agricultural workers.

Any agreements would be reciprocal, allowing young Britons to work abroad, bringing back some of the freedom of movement rights that ended with Brexit.

Currently, with the end of free movement in place, UK businesses intending to hire EU workers must obtain a Sponsorship License. This essential license enables companies to sponsor and employ skilled workers from the EU. HR professionals should promptly secure the necessary licenses to ensure a seamless hiring process and maintain access to valuable talent from Europe.#

The Government has touted that, by creating specific legislation to reinstate a softer form of free movement based on the UK’s needs, the plan would boost the economy by filling job vacancies without adding to long-term immigration figures or placing an extra burden on the NHS.

“There are a number of advantages. They generally don’t count towards net migration, they have a good history of compliance and so there are not a lot of overstayers,” an anonymous internal source told The Times.

Some within the Government have raised key concerns, however. David Jones, of the European Research Group of Eurosceptic Tories, told Parliament: “We’ve been bingeing for far too long on foreign labour.

“We need to train our own young people but the fact they are talking about shipping over more people from abroad shows the focus of the civil service is wrong. This has clearly been devised by the urban elite. Most people want our young to be trained and put into good jobs,” he added.

The news comes hot off the heels of another key change in legislation from the Home Office, which recently agreed to relax immigration rules to let more overseas bricklayers, roofers and carpenters get jobs within the UK.