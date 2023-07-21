From AI to inclusive hiring, is this the death of hard skills?

In recent years, the workplace landscape has experienced a shift, and hard skills are becoming less important, while the long-standing narrative on what ‘success’ means is changing.

Gone are the days where the only route to being ‘successful’ was going to university and obtaining knowledge and hard skills in a chosen field.

Now, because of advancements in technology, the use of social media, and the introduction of a wide range of new job roles, this narrative is quickly changing. Studies show that less people are going into higher education, with a third of young people saying they feel university is a waste of time.

On top of this, artificial intelligence is quickly replacing the need for workers to carry out mundane tasks, which are often associated with hard skills, allowing space for focus on creativity and communication, widely defined as soft skills.

Will AI make hard skills redundant?

Technological advancements and automation have altered the nature of work, rendering some traditional hard skills obsolete. Jobs that once relied heavily on technical expertise are now being replaced by machines and artificial intelligence.

Many spectators have made predictions about what the future of work looks like as a result of the impact AI is going to have on businesses, with many saying that as robots do the ‘heavy lifting’ in various roles, soft skills over hard skills will become the most important skills to cultivate.

Futurist, technology expert and business influencer Bernard Marr, told HR Grapevine: “Soft skills will become important. This includes our ability to critically assess information, have complex decision making and judgement, emotional intelligence, creativity, interpersonal communication skills, and a drive for continuous learning...these are skills that will become hugely important in the future. These are the skills that future businesses will be built on.”

Remote work and wellbeing

The rise of remote work and global collaboration has highlighted the significance of soft skills. As teams work across diverse cultures and time zones, the ability to communicate effectively, show empathy, and collaborate harmoniously has become paramount.

Moreover, the pace of change in various industries requires constant upskilling and reskilling. Hard skills can quickly become outdated, making adaptability and a willingness to learn new concepts and tools important.

With the rise of remote work since the pandemic, so too has an emphasis on wellbeing risen. This focus on employee wellbeing has prompted a greater emphasis on emotional intelligence. Employers recognise that a workforce with strong emotional intelligence fosters a positive work environment and has the potential to boost productivity.

Inclusive hiring

Employers increasingly seek individuals with a growth mindset and critical thinking abilities. Problem-solving and creativity are highly valued, as they contribute to innovation and the ability to navigate complex challenges.

To hire from more diverse backgrounds, employers are looking at soft skills over hard skills in their recruitment process now more than ever. This is thought of being a more inclusive way to hire, with a candidate's values alignment being more important than their experience so far. In this sense, hard skills are perishable and can be refreshed, unlike soft skills which a candidate often naturally has.

For example, Siemens, the manufacturing and tech business, wanted to achieve a more diverse workforce, as they had the challenge of only a fifth of their company being female amongst other non-diverse factors. To solve this problem, the company introduced unconventional recruitment processes including psychometric assessments which showed a candidate’s cognitive ability and personality traits.

The company also introduced more interactive assessments that didn’t include any questions at all. These things combined led to a boost in pass rates by 65% and doubled the number of women that progressed to final stage interviews.

In sum

While hard skills remain essential in specific roles, the contemporary workplace demands a more holistic approach, valuing soft skills, adaptability, and emotional intelligence to thrive in an ever-evolving world.

What is so unique about the working world today is the amount of fast-paced change we are seeing. This is largely due to the pandemic, and the prevalence of remote work and artificial intelligence. But also, recruiters are looking to soft skills over hard skills as a means to increase diversity and their talent pool.

At a time when the future of work has never been more uncertain, it’s clear that hard skills will become less important as they are more easily replaced or able to learn. While the once less sought after soft skills, such as emotional intelligence, will become the most attractive value to recruiters.