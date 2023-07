If you haven't seen any of the preview to the Barbie movie we're not sure where you've been.

Aside from the complete pink takeover of everything from clothes and merchandise to billboards around the globe, there are clear HR and leadership lessons to be learned from Margot Robbie's new role.

"Barbie has been an influential figure in many girls' lives, including my own. To be able to portray her in a live-action movie and showcase her as a woman in leadership is an honor," Margot Robbie has said. "Barbie's journey is a testament to the power of resilience and breaking barriers. I hope our movie inspires young audiences to believe in themselves and their potential to achieve anything."

It's not the first time (although it may feel like it!) that Barbie has hit the headlines as a woman in the workplace. In 2019, HR Grapevine wrote about how Mattel, the makers of Barbie, created a doll who was a judge. As part of the launch for Judge Barbie, Mattel also raised money via a GoFundMe page for female-led non-profits. And, in 2015, an advert for Barbie showed girls they could do any job they chose, with actors working as a female football coach, a professor and a museum curator.

Barbie's journey as a symbol of leadership and empowerment has been an inspiration to women worldwide for generations. The collaboration between Barbie and Margot Robbie in the new live-action movie will undoubtedly magnify the impact of this empowering character. Barbie's legacy as a trailblazer in business and HR human resources continues to shine, reminding us that embracing diversity, pursuing our dreams, and empowering others are the keys to true leadership.

So what does the new Barbie movie - and Margot Robbie's character in particular - teach us about HR and leadership today?

1. Cementing Barbie's position as a symbol of female empowerment

Considering the potential backlash against a film about, essentially, a doll, it was quite a momentous decision to enlist Margot Robbie to portray Barbie in a live-action movie. After all, her previous roles include Harley Quinn, a murderous vigilante! This groundbreaking collaboration is set to empower and inspire audiences as it explores Barbie's journey as a woman in leadership. Margot Robbie's exceptional talent and influence will undoubtedly contribute to the movie's success, further cementing Barbie's position as a symbol of female empowerment. HR can learn from this by making sure more women are seen in leadership roles, and on boards.

2. Diverse Career Paths: A Leadership Manifesto

Barbie's numerous and diverse career paths have always been an inspiration for young girls. From being an astronaut and a computer engineer to an entrepreneur and a president, Barbie showcases the power of women excelling in any field they choose. This aspect of her character reflects the importance of breaking gender norms and embracing leadership opportunities, regardless of societal expectations. The HR lesson here is to nurture women who are looking to be promoted or choose a career path that might not be the 'norm' in your industry.

3. Embracing Inclusivity and Diversity

Barbie's journey towards inclusivity and diversity has been nothing short of revolutionary. By portraying dolls with different cultural backgrounds, body types, and abilities, Barbie has set a remarkable example of embracing individuality. This commitment to inclusivity aligns with the principles of HR human resources, emphasizing the importance of fostering an inclusive work environment.

4. The Entrepreneurial Spirit: A Blueprint for Leadership

Barbie's ventures into the business world have consistently emphasised her entrepreneurial spirit and leadership capabilities. As an emblem of female empowerment, Barbie has demonstrated the significance of innovation, determination, and resilience in achieving success. HR take note - women in your companies have those skills, too - it's time to nurture them and see what they can bring to the table.

5. Mentorship and Empowerment: Leading the Way

Barbie has been an active advocate for mentorship and empowerment, encouraging young girls to believe in their abilities and envision themselves as leaders. Her involvement in community projects and campaigns has had a lasting impact on building the next generation of female leaders.

There's a lesson in mentorship here for HR, as the film's narrative will explore Barbie's role as a mentor and how she empowers others to overcome challenges and lead with conviction, providing valuable insights on leadership and personal growth. A culture with mentors, and mental health champions is one that Barbie would surely approve of.