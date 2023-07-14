You might also like

Grandternity leave saw a rise off the back of the pandemic and the Great Resignation, where many older workers re-evaluated their priorities and resigned from their professional careers. As employers strive to attract the best talent in a competitive market, can we expect to see this type of leave becoming more common?
Albert Fong, Workforce Management Leader, shared his opinions on LinkedIn. He said: “Older workers who are thinking about retirement may be tempted to continue working for longer knowing they have the opportunity for this type of paid leave later in their career.
“While the new form of leave is welcome, the focus more importantly highlights a changing workforce and the growing need for older workers.
“Tight labor market, worker shortage...whatever you want to call it, employers continue to face challenges in recruiting talent and retaining existing workers. That's driving long overdue changes. For the workforce, the youth movement of yesterday has given way to the push for experienced workers who are prized for their historical knowledge and old fashioned-work ethic.”
Historically, older workers have been viewed as less competent than their more youthful counterparts. With the age workers are staying in employment increasing, this benefit could be attractive to younger as well as older workers, potentially being a reason workers remain at a company for longer.
Fong continues: “For so long, our society has taken for granted people who are older or elderly when they have so much to give. While programs such as grandparent leave are positive, they certainly don't begin to make up for the discrimination many have faced. Whether it's out of necessity or perhaps some level of real change doesn't necessarily matter so much. That we're starting to appreciate the value of older workers does.”
Upgrade now to become a premium subscriber and get access to exclusive content, not available anywhere else.
This is the last preview available to you for 30 days.
To access more news, features, columns and opinions every day, create a free myGrapevine account.