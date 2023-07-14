You might also like

Enjoy exclusive content in your personalised feed
Grandternity leave | Is this trend strategic arsenal in the battle for talent?

Is this trend strategic arsenal in the battle for talent?

Grandternity leave, also known as grandparental leave, is gaining momentum in the realm of employee benefits and family leave policies.

Gaining popularity since the pandemic, this form or leave, similar to paternity or maternity leave, is designed to provide older employees with paid time off to support and bond with their newly born grandchildren, this trend reflecting a broader shift in the corporate world towards recognising the need to support employees in various life stages.

Its introduction highlights that employers recognise that promoting employee wellbeing creates a happier and more productive workforce, while the prominence of grandternity leave also sheds a light on the desperation of firms to attract and retain talent in a climate rife with talent shortages, low levels of retention and high levels of employment.

The global war on talent

For some firms, grandternity leave emerges as a savior in the relentless global war on talent. In the cutthroat job market, skilled professionals yearn for employers who go beyond the mundane in their offering. This is highlighted by a study from Harvard Business Review which found that 80% of employees would choose additional benefits over a pay rise.

Indeed, tempting employee benefits and perks have become top currency in the fight for talent. By implementing grandternity leave, companies have the potential to attract a diverse talent pool. Afterall, those above the age of 50 are likely to have the most experience and knowledge out of anyone in the workforce, making their skillset and knowledge priceless and highly valuable to an organisation.

'It's not right' | Half of families struggle financially when dads take paternity leave

This type of policy has been adopted by the likes of IBM, Deloitte, Ogilvy and Cisco who all offer their employees between five days and four weeks of leave to celebrate the arrival of a grandchild, with Deloitte even offering employees the option of time off to support in the adoption process of a grandchild.

As a result, grandternity leave becomes an attractive offering to many older, highly experienced candidates, presenting an organisation as having worker wellbeing as a main value, while encouraging positive company culture, increasing retention rates and mitigating recruitment costs.

This comes at a time when there's a growing awareness around the challenges faced by older workers. Last month, BSI launched new standards for menstruation and menopause in the workplace, encouraging businesses to pay attention to workers who face symptoms associated with reproductive health. Clearly, an awareness and willingness to retain older members of the workforce is growing.

A tempting benefit, even for young people?

Grandternity leave saw a rise off the back of the pandemic and the Great Resignation, where many older workers re-evaluated their priorities and resigned from their professional careers. As employers strive to attract the best talent in a competitive market, can we expect to see this type of leave becoming more common?

Albert Fong, Workforce Management Leader, shared his opinions on LinkedIn. He said: “Older workers who are thinking about retirement may be tempted to continue working for longer knowing they have the opportunity for this type of paid leave later in their career.

“While the new form of leave is welcome, the focus more importantly highlights a changing workforce and the growing need for older workers.

Looking for more

Working parents | HR must prep for these three huge new employment laws

“Tight labor market, worker shortage...whatever you want to call it, employers continue to face challenges in recruiting talent and retaining existing workers. That's driving long overdue changes. For the workforce, the youth movement of yesterday has given way to the push for experienced workers who are prized for their historical knowledge and old fashioned-work ethic.”

Historically, older workers have been viewed as less competent than their more youthful counterparts. With the age workers are staying in employment increasing, this benefit could be attractive to younger as well as older workers, potentially being a reason workers remain at a company for longer.

Fong continues: “For so long, our society has taken for granted people who are older or elderly when they have so much to give. While programs such as grandparent leave are positive, they certainly don't begin to make up for the discrimination many have faced. Whether it's out of necessity or perhaps some level of real change doesn't necessarily matter so much. That we're starting to appreciate the value of older workers does.”

