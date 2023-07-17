How to handle anger when it happens in the workplace

Rage can happen in the workplace on a daily basis.

From the anger at a passive-aggressive email or comment, or a long-seated issue with a manager, all the way through to the emotions associated with a corporate decision, rage can simmer and boil over at any time.

And it was showcased at the Wimbledon Men's Final last weekend. Novak Djokovic, the reigning champion and favourite to win going into the match, had just lost his serve in the fifth and final set against Carlos Alcaraz. Growing increasingly frustrated, took his anger out by slamming his racket into the post supporting the net on Centre Court.

He received a Court Violation for unsportsmanlike conduct, and although some may find the link tenuous, the incident gives cause to consider the ways we approach outbursts in the workplace.

Read more from us

While not everyone will see their anger or rage manifest physically, it's not uncommon - whether that's the slam of a keyboard or door, a mug hitting the sink in the work kitchen, or even lashing out at the photocopier.

Rob Bravo, Director of Coaching EMEA and Head of Wellbeing at Talking Talent explains: "Experiencing difficult emotions is an inescapable fact of life - we’re all aware of that and it’s the nature of being human. Whilst experiencing difficult emotions is healthy, sometimes it can be unhelpful, especially as leaders where we have an enormous impact on everyone around us.

"Emotions have a substantial influence on the cognitive processes in humans, including perception, attention, learning, memory, reasoning, and problem solving. When emotions become overwhelming, and leaders fail to manage them appropriately, the negative impact can have far reaching effects through an organisation."

OK, so we might not all smash a tennis racket against the net, but physical manifestation of anger can happen in the workplace, from the shove of a chair behind you as you storm away from a meeting or your desk, to slamming of doors or even, in extreme circumstances, breaking of equipment.

Djokovic received a code violation for his behaviour on court - and for some, disciplinary action might be warranted. However, there is also an element of understanding and processing, experts agree. It can also be a build up of stress, rather than a sudden moment out of the blue.

Alan Price, Group COO, Peninsula Global and CEO of BrightHR Global, says that while anger can take managers and Outbursts of anger by employees in the workplace are often unexpected and can take managers and colleagues by surprise. It is important to manage these outbursts when they happen to avoid the situation escalating and affecting other employees. Outbursts of anger that are not handled properly can have a negative impact on employee morale and productivity, and even lead to a toxic work culture.

"Managers should encourage the employee to step away from the situation and go to a quiet space such as a meeting room. Once the employee has calmed down, the employee’s manager should discuss with them what caused the angry outburst and try to find a way to resolve the issue. It may be appropriate to signpost the employee to sources of help such as occupational health, mental health first aiders or an employee assistance programme if the employee is experiencing problems with anger. In some circumstances disciplinary action may be warranted, in which case the employer should make sure that they follow their disciplinary procedure."

Methods to manage and move forward

Agreeing with a change of room or environment, Advita Patel at Comms Rebel advocates for what she describes as the CALM approach

"Check in on your emotions, take a deep breath and don’t retaliate immediately. Meeting anger with anger isn’t helpful. Ask the person to step into another room/space. Moving away from the environment will help diffuse the situation slightly. Listen to what they are saying. It can be hard to stay silent but let them finish airing their thoughts and refrain from interrupting. If they are shouting, ask them to speak respectfully but let them share first. Maintain professionalism and don’t make it personal. The only thing you can control in this situation is how you react. Keep it professional and factual. Together find a solution for moving forward and, if needed, find a mediator," she says.

The role of technology in the future of hiring What changes do you anticipate will take place in your workplace over the next decade? As HR professionals, it’s good practice to be aware of the developments and trends that are anticipated over the next few years: how they’ll shape how we work, the type of jobs required, and the working environment we expect to evolve. As workers become more dispersed and the digital workplace evolves to support them, this guide discusses how technology will be fundamental to maintaining safe, happy, and productive working environments… in whatever form they take. Download this guide and discover: The ultimate tips for managing a globalized workforce

How to remain regulatory and legally compliant when hiring overseas

The role background screening plays in the Future of Work

How AI and automation are transforming background screening Show more Show less Download Guide

For Rob Bravo, it's about AID. He says: "When I’m coaching business leaders who have to cope with stressful and demanding environments day in, day out, I often invite coaches to consider the three first A.I.D. steps for difficult emotions:

A - Allow

Emotions may show up like uninvited guests at a party, but trying to block, hide, or deny them can mean they leak out in more harmful ways, like illness, stress eating, muscle tension, or outbursts when they can no longer be contained. Allowing your emotions sets you up to move forward with increased insight. If you're feeling emotional, check in with your body to connect with it more clearly.

I - Identify

Experiencing an emotion is not the same thing as REACTING TO that emotion. Instead of reacting immediately, try to take a moment to breathe, and check in on what you're feeling is the first step to turning overwhelm into calm control. Ask yourself: What am I feeling? What happened to make me feel like this? What do I want to do about these feelings? Is there a better way to react?

D - Don't Judge

Once you've allowed and identified your emotions, accepting them without judgement is a great act of self-compassion. Self-talk like, 'I shouldn't be feeling this way, or, a better person would never think...' is a sign of self-criticism. Stop and give yourself permission for whatever it is you're feeling, and ask yourself what you need to feel better.