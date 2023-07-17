Gov strike-breaking plans ruled unlawful - what's the implication for HR?

Government plans to allow UK firms to hire agency staff to fill in for striking workers has been overturned after the High Court ruled the scheme was unlawful.

The change to regulations last year, during an ongoing wave of disputes over pay and conditions, made it easier for businesses to use temporary staff during industrial action.

But, as reported by Reuters, the 13 unions which represent around three million workers, argued Britain is breaching union rights with the regulations, which they say could worsen industrial disputes and endanger public safety.

Judge Thomas Linden upheld the unions’ legal challenge in a written ruling which quashed the regulations.

A spokesperson for the Department for Business & Trade said it was disappointed with the ruling and that the government was considering its next steps carefully.

"The ability to strike is important, but we maintain there needs to be a reasonable balance between this and the rights of businesses and the public," the spokesperson added.

Paul Nowak, General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress, called on the government not to appeal against the ruling.

"Ministers should spare themselves further embarrassment," he said in a statement. "These cynical strike-breaking agency worker laws must be scrapped once and for all."

Last year, then-business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the changes would remove "burdensome, 1970s-style restrictions" preventing employment agencies from supplying workers to replace those on strike, which was previously a criminal offence.

But the unions argued the government unlawfully made the changes without consulting them, instead relying on a 2015 consultation - which pre-dated Brexit, the COVID pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

The trade unions welcomed the ruling, with Unite describing it as "a total vindication for unions and workers".

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: "No one ever wants to go on strike. But when that difficult decision has been taken, employers should be throwing everything but the kitchen sink at ending a dispute, not inflaming tensions by undermining staff."

Strike-breaking legislation was ‘draconian'

Reacting to the verdict, Julia Kermode, founder of IWORK – the body championing temps and independent workers – said: “This is a big victory for workers’ rights. It’s a draconian, short-sighted legislation that threatened workers’ rights.

“Temporary workers were being drafted in at the drop of a hat to cover for striking staff. Having crossed the picket line, temps were being thrown into a hostile environment and I doubt many knew what they were in for.

“There’s a reason that staff choose to strike – and it’s not always just about pay. Many are hugely concerned about working conditions. By allowing temps to replace them in these same conditions, the government was showing zero consideration for the welfare of temporary workers.

“With this ill-thought-out legislation thrown out, the focus must turn to the quite frankly immoral anti-strikes bill. The sooner this is torn up too, the better.”

The implications for employers after judge's ruling on strike-breaking plans

Sarah Wimsett, Associate in the employment team at national law firm Bevan Brittan commented: “With a number of sectors currently experiencing strikes – particularly in the healthcare, education and transport sectors – this change will no doubt have implications for organisations seeking to cover the ongoing effects of industrial action.

"Whilst most employers would absolutely support the premise behind holding proper consultations as required by statute, this U-turn now means they may face unprecedented disruption in agency staff being now unable to cover the services directly provided by striking staff. The safety and delivery of services to their service users will be the primary consideration for employers who will now need to immediately revisit their strategies for covering strikes.

“There is however, no prohibition in using agency workers to backfill the work of those employees or casual workers covering the strike action of their colleagues.

"As such employers may wish to consider reverting to using this approach, or consider using other options including the temporary outsourcing of service provision in affected areas to a third party.

“The Department for Business and Trade have said they will consider the judgment and next steps carefully, so an appeal could be on the cards.”