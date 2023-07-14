Five ways to make your next company get-together more meaningful

The work get-together can often be mired in cliché. From warm prosecco to misbehaviour around the photocopier, through to sneaking off early when you think nobody is looking or being the last one with the karaoke mic, Bridget Jones-style.

But, cliché aside, there are also strong elements of work ‘get together’ culture which are problematic for many people.

And it’s showing in our choices: recent research by Gallup for Togather found that 35% of us actively avoid work events, saying they found them ‘dull’ and ‘unproductive’.

Alcohol is one of the key elements of work events that has come under scruitiny in recent months, with questions raised by the Conservatives' Christmas Party.

Back in November 2022, a worker known in court documents as 'Mr T' won a legal case against his former employer after being sacked for not taking part in his company’s team building activities. Dubbed the 'legal right to be boring', it could be that Mr T's feelings about work gatherings strike a chord with you.

Read more from us

But more mindful choices about activities, food, drink, location and tasks can make work events a strong way to help staff bond and your team and company to grow in a meaningful way.

Whether you are planning a work event, about to send out that invitation to staff or even on your way to one today, here are five key pieces of advice from experts to help you make sure it’s inclusive, mindful and meaningful for everyone there.

1: ‘Avoid mandatory performing’

Louise Thompson, a Leadership Coach, warns that not everyone loves "forced fun at the corporate factory", so be sensitive to their needs as well as those who might be more up for it. Make it an early finish for those who want one & no mandatory "performing" (i.e. shots or singing!) I had experience for many years in PR agencies, where work get togethers often consisted of putting on a show of some kind (singing/dancing etc). It was excrutiating for many of us and was mandatory! Try choosing activities which are less about ‘showing off’. . It’s about recognising that there is a diverse group of individuals that come together at work. Hopefully, they will share a common vision, purpose and values though, in the pursuit of their work, so companies could use this as a framework for get togethers too. For example, if a company value is "integrity" perhaps head to an independent restaurant that sources food locally and ethically."

2: Listen to the small talk

It can be the smaller conversations that make changes, rather than the big in-meeting discussions, argues Rebecca Whittaker, Leadershp Coach. “Whatever your get-together entails, small talk is inevitable. It's amazing how much you can learn about your team/colleagues in those non-work conversations that can have an impact on the way that you work. For example, 'Emma' is getting married in a few months time and is telling you about the many spreadsheets she has on the go and all the different photographers she's met with. This might indicate that Emma is a real detail person who needs lots of information before making a decision - a useful nugget of information that you can be aware of when working with Emma. I think small talk is something people usually dismiss/find annoying but it can be an absolute gold mine of information and is also a vital step in relationship building."

3: Consider neuroviersity from within

“Someone with a dedicated role that represents the neurodiverse community within the company will help ensure a more diverse range of voices can be heard at work get-togethers," says Emily Fraser, Group Ambassador for Neurodiversity and Underwriting Strategy and Excellence Director for insurance company RSA said. "At RSA, I work as the Group Ambassador for Neurodiversity, which is a role focused on exactly that. It has been important to recognise that speaking up isn’t always easy, particularly in group settings, where people might feel particularly vulnerable in putting their head above the parapet. By creating this role, we can help our colleagues, neurodiverse or otherwise, by equipping them with the language and tools to talk about neurodiversity, breaking down barriers. Furthermore, the existence of role models and mentors demonstrates to neurodiverse employees that the support is there for them to reach their full potential.”

4: Consider how engaging your chosen activities are

Set clear objectives, plan engaging activities, and encourage open dialogue to make work get-togethers more meaningful," says Ian Whiteford, founder at Rebel HR. Getting into nature can be a great bonding exercise, too. "We like to center our work outings around art, nature and wellness. We’ve gone to exhibits, on nature boat rides, and have done mindful breathing and yoga!" adds Kate Schmieding, Director of People and Impact at marketing agency obviouslee.

5: Make the team the stars of the show

While that karaoke mic can stay hidden, you can make your staff feel centre stage, says coach Steve Jefferys at Make Your Shift. "Celebrate something and each of the individuals who contributed to it," he says. "It doesn't need to be a big achievement necessarily but something which celebrates the attributes of your team. To make this credible, single out the individuals involved."