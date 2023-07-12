“The pre and post-holiday lull approaches and HR need to be alert”

Deep Dive

Ahh, the summer holidays. You’ve either got one planned, are about to go, or have perhaps just got back from an early break.

While some of the pre and post-holiday fun is accepted (yes, you can show off that tan on a Zoom call), for many, there are a lot of emotions and behaviours attached to a summer break. It could be the pre-holiday wind down, or the post-holiday slump.

Either way, HR departments should be on the lookout, not least because staff who might be disengaged could use support or nurturing.

A new trend for so-called Hush Holidays or Hush Trips (where remote workers log in from holiday destinations), has highlighted the dilemma for HR departments when it comes to the summer holiday period. According to data published by the Evening Standard, 56% of adults say they’re very or extremely likely to go on a hush trip this year, while 36% of Gen-X and Millennials already have one planned.

And it’s not just the holiday time itself – there are also issues around pre- and post-holiday behaviour, from the winding down feelings, to the handover, out of office, and returning to work, either refreshed and more focused on applying after-sun in breaks, or with a less than enthusiastic attitude to the role.