Here's how you stop an ex-employee from stealing your customers

As an employer, you always run the risk of talented employees taking some of your clients or customers when they move to another firm.

Sometimes it can even feel personal, especially if you had a good relationship with that staff member, and particularly if they’ve jumped ship to a competitor.

But the reality is that many clients continue to work with an organisation because they enjoy working with specific people, and not because they necessarily only enjoy working with your firm as an entire entity, meaning they are likely to follow that worker wherever they go.

This has come to light in a recent case where UK firm Hine Solicitors Limited (HSL) had its application for an interim injunction to prevent a former worker from ‘enticing’ away clients denied by the High Court.

Kathryn Jones, the worker at-hand, was an employee at HSL under a standard employment contract before starting a role at Blaser Mills LLP. HSL attempted to prevent Jones from ‘enticing’ or ‘attempting to entice’ clients, saying she had done so, as two clients had followed Jones to her new place of work. But a judge ruled that evidence of enticement was “close to non-existent.”

The High Court judge said: “Following her departure, there is no dispute that two clients of HSL took their work to the second defendant. That was at the start of May, and there is no evidence of any others since, and there is no evidence of any nefarious or improper steps taken by Ms Jones either before or after her departure from HSL in order to ‘entice’ the clients.

“It is perfectly natural that a client may wish to move, and the move itself (the only evidence relied upon, in effect) is simply insufficient to establish even a "serious issue" that this was the result of an active ‘enticement’ or solicitation.”

Can ex-workers still be loyal?

In today’s economic climate, in the midst of a global war on talent that doesn’t seem to be easing any time soon, you simply cannot afford to lose customers along with a departing employee. You can’t stop an employee from leaving your firm, but there are some things you can do to minimise the potential of them taking your customers with them.

Instilling loyalty within your workforce

You want your former employees to leave with a good taste in their mouth for multiple reasons. A disgruntled ex-worker can be detrimental to your firm’s reputation, can prevent you from attracting talent, and in this case, can leave with some of your customers or clients.

Instilling loyalty in your workforce is a way to get around this, and can be achieved through cultivating a healthy, thriving culture. You never want a former worker to leave because of toxicity, this is likely to encourage negative feelings even after they’ve left and may contribute to clients moving over.

Despite this, it’s important to remember that in the world of business, your employees don’t really owe you anything when they’re departing, on a personal level anyways. Unless not taking clients is written into their contract, it’s only down to etiquette and personal respect that they wouldn’t poach your clients.

Non-Solicitation Agreements

A non-solicitation agreement is a clause outlined in an employee’s contract which states they cannot actively seek business from your customers upon leaving the business. There are two types of non-solicitation clauses; that of customers, and that of employees. With non-solicitation of employees stating that a business cannot encourage former colleagues to come and work with them.

On the website of employment support service Castle Associates, employment law solicitor Tosh Polpitye, explains: “Non-solicitation is the same as non-poaching, which basically means that after you leave work you should not be doing things that would damage the business, like stealing their clients, stealing their suppliers or stealing their employees, if you're looking to set up in competition, for example.”

Retain those who are most valuable

Ultimately, the reason why your clients might want to leave with departing employees is because they have built a strong relationship with them, so rather risk losing the ease of that relationship, clients often find it easier to follow that worker wherever they go.

To aid this, you can only attempt to retain your talented staff members. Spotting the signs of an unhappy employee is the first step to preventing them from leaving. If you are able to realise their unhappiness early on, then you can attempt to keep them with you through offering upskilling opportunities, opportunities for progression, or a better salary, if you can afford it.

In sum, it can feel personally upsetting and frustrating if a former employee poaches some of your clients or employees. Employers can write non-solicitation clauses into contracts which can legally hold former employees accountable. But, at the heart of preventing client poaching, is providing an attractive work environment that is likely to instill a level of loyalty and respect within workers, even after their exit interview.