You might also like

In the fiercely competitive world of talent acquisition, companies are constantly seeking innovative strategies to attract top-tier candidates. However, one recent trend has raised concerns among industry experts – ‘love bombing’.

Love bombing, originally a term coined in the context of romantic relationships, refers to the practice of showering someone with excessive affection and attention to gain their favour.



In the recruitment world, love bombing involves employers going above and beyond to impress candidates, creating the illusion of an ideal workplace, that may well not really exist.

The allure of love bombing

On the surface, going above and beyond to attract the talent you need may seem like an effective strategy to entice potential employees. By lavishing candidates with personalised gifts, extravagant perks, and exaggerated promises, recruiters hope to win them over. After all, who wouldn't be flattered by such an outpouring of attention and praise?

However, in reality, getting someone to agree to take a job is far from the aim of a good recruiter. Top recruiters are thinking not about the short term, but the long term. Giving a candidate a realistic view of the workplace they may join, and them actually staying in the role longer than a few weeks, is far more preferable than simply painting a fake picture of a job.

In short, love bombing sets unrealistic expectations for candidates. This only results in disillusionment and dissatisfaction once they join the organisation and realize the gap between perception and reality.

This also goes both ways. Not only do lovebombing recruiters set out a fake view of the workplace, but they also risk overlooking the candidate's genuine qualities and fit for the role. Instead of evaluating skills, experience, and cultural alignment, the emphasis shifts towards impressing the candidate in the short term.

This can lead to poor hiring decisions and undermine the long-term success of the organisation.

And, of course, if the recruiter is internal, it helps no one to lie about how amazing a company allegedly is. If a business identifies that their offering isn’t attracting or retaining talent, this can be a great push to actually fundamentally make changes.

By focusing on superficial tactics, recruiters may fail to address the critical factors that contribute to employee satisfaction, such as a positive work environment, growth opportunities, and alignment with the company's mission. Consequently, new hires who were "love bombed" may quickly become disenchanted and seek alternative employment.

Talking of the long-term implications of love bombing, those who utilise the practice must also consider the widespread reputational damage they are causing.

When candidates share their experiences with friends, colleagues, or online platforms, a stark contrast between the initial allure and the reality of working in the organization may emerge. Such instances can tarnish the employer's brand and deter future candidates from considering employment opportunities.

Rather than resorting to love bombing, recruiters should focus on building authentic connections with candidates based on transparency, clear communication, and genuine engagement.

By providing candidates with an accurate representation of the work environment, opportunities for growth, and company values, recruiters can attract individuals who are genuinely interested and aligned with the organisation's objectives, and who will stick around for the right reasons.