Wellbeing days are a huge benefit to staff - so why are companies ditching them?

Everyone knows the feeling of being gifted back time to rest and recharge. It could be over some notoriously slow days in the mid-summer heat, or just before embarking on a short break over the festive period, but for employees, those days are hugely appreciated.

The feeling of relief, when working hard, at being told that the work you’ve produced is worthy of some much-earned time to relax is palpable. It’s for this reason that many progressive companies have, in recent years, started offering planned company-wide “shutdowns”.

The office is closed, emails are set to do-not-disturb, and the whole company can get some mental clarity, before returning reinvigorated and rearing to go. Some companies, such as HubSpot and PwC, even dedicate a whole week in mid-summer to allow staff a breather.

It’s a great practice, which not only proves to staff that you care deeply about their mental and physical health, but also rewards them for all of their hard work throughout the year. As such, it improves employer advocacy, retention, engagement and commitment.

Sadly, not all companies see things this way. In fact, a significant portion of the firms who became well known for their commitment to ‘breather days’ have reneged on the benefit. Why? Because times are tough, and apparently, benefits that pertain to employee wellbeing are the first to go.

A few cases made headlines recently. Salesforce, itself a key component of the workplace for many, recently halted its planned monthly wellbeing day schedule, whilst Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta said in an employee Q&A that the company’s extra “Meta Days” would be cancelled after last year.

The knee-jerk reaction of scuppering these planned company-wide shutdowns in times of financial or cultural hardship is an understandable one. For many companies, all but essential functions and processes get slashed to keep the ship afloat.

The pressure to maintain profitability and competitiveness in a fast-paced business environment is huge. And in an era where cost-cutting and efficiency are prioritised, some companies may view these additional days off as an unnecessary expense.

However, for many employees, wellbeing days have become a lifeline, offering a much-needed respite from the demands of their work and personal lives. It is no secret that the modern workplace can be highly stressful, with employees often juggling multiple responsibilities and feeling overwhelmed.

Wellbeing days have provided an opportunity for individuals to step back, decompress, and prioritize self-care. By encouraging employees to take time off, these workplace batteries are being recharged, improving the quality of work from staff, and fending off burnout.

Another factor contributing to the decline of wellbeing days is the fear of productivity loss. Skeptics argue that providing employees with regular time off could lead to reduced output and hinder overall business performance.

Yet concern stems from the traditional notion that productivity is solely measured by the number of hours worked, rather than the quality and effectiveness of those hours. While this mindset is gradually evolving, many companies remain hesitant to deviate from conventional work models, fearing the unknown consequences.

Some companies argue that offering flexible work arrangements obviates the need for additional time off, as employees have the freedom to structure their schedules to accommodate personal needs. Wrong again. This viewpoint overlooks the importance of intentional, dedicated time away from work to focus on rejuvenation and self-care.

In fact, many employees who work remotely actively spend more time working than those who are office based, making the need for dedicated time off only more essential.

In this way, the elimination of wellbeing days also raises concerns about employee burnout and mental health. As the boundaries between work and personal life become increasingly blurred, the risk of burnout and work-related stress intensifies.

Without designated time off, employees may find it challenging to disconnect and recharge, leading to diminished well-being and increased absenteeism. Ultimately, neglecting employee wellness can result in decreased productivity, higher turnover rates, and a negative impact on the overall company culture.

The abandonment of wellbeing days by many companies is a concerning trend that warrants further investigation. While financial considerations and productivity concerns may influence these decisions, it is crucial for organisations to recognise the long-term benefits of prioritising employee wellbeing.

Companies must strike a balance between business objectives and the welfare of their workforce, understanding that investing in employee wellness ultimately leads to a healthier, more engaged, and productive workforce. Only by valuing the well-being of their employees can companies truly thrive in the evolving landscape of modern work.