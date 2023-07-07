It's up to managers to lead by example and take time off

A sick railway worker’s absence has been singled out as the reason for delays across multiple train lines.

The staff member, who works as a train signaller for Sydney Trains, was blamed for causing a ripple effect of disruption across train services upon their absence, their role being considered integral to the functioning of the network.

A train signaller is responsible for telling drivers when a track is clear and safe for a train to go down. In a statement, the company said that “typical backup” was not available at the firm’s disposal to replace the unwell worker.

The New South Wales roads minister, John Graham, said the delays put a spotlight on challenges around recruiting for these “highly skilled” roles. He said: “It takes some time to recruit and train signallers. But the government recognises that is a challenge. There are plans to address what has been a workforce shortage in that particular area.”

Too much responsibility?

Linking widespread company disruption to a single employee highlights the, often unreasonable, amount of responsibility an employee can have. It’s poor organisation on Sydney Trains' part that one worker can take the day off and the entire company is impacted.

This is likely uncommon for most firms, however this scenario highlights the pressure felt by many workers, managers in particular, to be present at work because of fears that things will fall apart.

Every role is important in a company. But managers, who organise their team and are important to the overall function of a business, feel more than anyone the stress, and sometimes guilt, associated with taking time off work.

For some leaders, there’s a fear of taking time off work due to prolonging and increasing their workload. Unlike lower level roles, whose work may be put on hold or carried out by colleagues, managers often don’t have someone who can take on their work. So taking time off work doesn’t always pose a tempting option.

Cultivating a culture of self-care

Despite the possibility of burnout and increasing poor mental health, some bosses still feel the pressure of societal stigma around taking time off. Some work cultures are geared around going ‘above and beyond’, doing work outside of hours, and devoting your life to the job. But this is, of course, incredibly counterintuitive for both employee and employer, as workers can end up taking more time off due to poor health in the long-term.

Knowing that there is no one else that can do their job, many leaders avoid holidays altogether. Or if they do take time off, they often end up checking emails whilst away or telling their team to call them if necessary – blurring the lines between work and rest. This can even manifest as presenteeism, when an employee is sick and instead chooses to come into work despite being unfit to do so.

But, in the current jobs market, employers are becoming reluctant to grant their staff time off because of a lack of resources. A survey from 2022, revealed that one-in-five office workers are being prevented from taking time off due to staff shortages – labour shortages have been a growing issue for employers in recent years.

60% of these workers said they are explicitly discouraged to have time off by their employer, while 40% of respondents also reported feeling burnt out. With staff shortages likely to be a sustained issue for businesses amid economic strain, employers must make sure that wellbeing, the encouragement of annual leave, and rest is engrained in the culture and values of a company.

Employers can actively encourage and support time off for employees, ensuring that holidays, personal days, and breaks are valued and respected. Additionally, they can establish realistic work expectations, promoting a healthy work-life balance by discouraging excessive overtime and encouraging effective time management.

A positive work environment can be cultivated by promoting open communication, teamwork, and collaboration, and by recognising and appreciating employees' contributions. Leaders and managers should lead by example, prioritising their own self-care and modelling healthy behaviours.

Employers can also cultivate this culture through investing in training and educational programmes that cover various aspects of wellbeing, such as stress management, mindfulness, nutrition, and exercise. By increasing awareness and providing practical tools, employers empower their workforce to prioritise their own wellbeing.