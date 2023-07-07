Hiring ex-offenders could be the key to acute talent shortages

The world has huge demographics of rarely-utilised talent.

From retirees who can be tempted back, to graduates with few qualifications, but a hunger to learn, by revising your talent strategy and rethinking what ‘good’ looks like, your business may be able to corner a market that is ready to contribute to your success.

One of these key demographics, which gets overlooked only too often, is ex-offenders.

By tapping into this talent pool, companies may not only contribute to reducing reoffending rates (often from necessity for non-violent crimes), but also benefit from a diverse workforce equipped with unique perspectives and skills.

According to a recent report published by The Guardian, an estimated 4.2million people in England and Wales possess criminal records. However, according to the ONS, just 16% of this group manage to find any form of work within the six weeks after their release.

This is a demographic that has repaid their debt to society, and likely want to be a contributing member of the workforce. By actively considering ex-offenders for job opportunities, businesses can gain access to a workforce eager to reintegrate into society and contribute positively to their communities.

Despite their potential, ex-offenders often face significant barriers when seeking employment due to the societal stigma associated with their past actions. However, organisations are starting to recognise the transformative power of second chances. Whilst that 16% is still woefully low, from April 2021 to March 2022, the number rose by 57%.

Cultivating a diverse workforce

Embracing the employment of ex-offenders goes beyond social responsibility; it presents a strategic advantage for companies seeking to build diverse and dynamic teams. The unique backgrounds and perspectives that ex-offenders bring to the table can fuel innovation and problem-solving, ultimately driving business success.

By incorporating individuals who have overcome personal challenges and demonstrated resilience, organisations can create an environment that celebrates diversity of thought, leading to more comprehensive decision-making and improved customer engagement.

When taking into account social responsibility, one of the fundamental aims of hiring ex-offenders is to provide them with opportunities to rebuild their lives and reduce the likelihood of reoffending. Gainful employment offers stability, a sense of purpose, and a path toward reintegration.

When ex-offenders are given a chance to prove their worth, they are statistically more likely to develop a positive self-image and stay on the right track. By actively participating in their rehabilitation, businesses can contribute to the overall social well-being of communities, lowering crime rates and promoting safer environments.

The ongoing skills shortages leave businesses with little option

Finally, it’s worth noting that the current talent crisis shows little signs of easing. Businesses are still struggling to source and retain professionals, and therefore it makes good business sense to widen the net you cast to attract people.

By embracing the employment of ex-offenders, organisations can address this challenge head-on. The skills and experience possessed by ex-offenders can be harnessed to fill labour gaps across various sectors. By providing appropriate training and support, companies can tap into a hidden talent pool that is eager to contribute and acquire new skills, ultimately alleviating the pressure caused by the skills shortage.