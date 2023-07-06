Recent legal battles highlight need for urgent workplace D&I training

Recent legal cases have highlighted the complexities surrounding conflicting views and the imperative for businesses to foster inclusivity while respecting individual beliefs in the workplace.

One notable case that captured public attention involved Maya Forstater, a tax expert who was awarded over £100,000 in compensation after losing her job due to expressing gender-critical beliefs on social media.

The employment tribunal found that Forstater had experienced direct discrimination based on her belief that biological sex is immutable and distinct from gender identity.

This case, along with others, offers valuable guidance to employers on how to navigate conflicting views surrounding trans rights and gender-critical perspectives. The importance of effectively managing diverse opinions in the workplace cannot be overstated.

Another recent case, Fahmy v the Arts Council England, arose from the Council's decision to withdraw funding for a grant made to the LGB Alliance. The case revolved around a petition created by an employee that included comments labelling individuals with gender-critical beliefs as ‘openly discriminatory transphobic staff’.

The Employment Tribunal ruled that this petition constituted harassment based on the protected belief of the employee in question. The employer's defence failed due to outdated and incomplete policies, as well as the failure to provide up-to-date training on diversity and inclusion issues.

Jane Amphlett, Head of Employment at law firm Howard Kennedy, emphasises two key lessons for employers arising from these cases. “First, comments which might be robust but permissible self-expression on social media can amount to harassment in the workplace. Context and intent are both important.

“Second, it's essential for employers to provide up-to-date training on diversity and inclusion issues, and have policies which reflect the wide scope of anti-discrimination law. Failing to take these preventative steps could result in an employer being held liable even if it has taken action following acts of harassment or discrimination.”

Employers must carefully consider several factors when addressing issues related to sexual orientation discrimination in the workplace. These include the tone and content of posts, the intended audience, the impact on the rights of others, the potential attribution of views to the employer, any power imbalances, and the nature of the business and its clients.

Proactively addressing these issues is vital. Employers can educate their staff on the potential consequences of social media posts and provide clear guidance on acceptable behaviour.

Developing and regularly updating policies, accompanied by meaningful training, will help mitigate legal and reputational risks.

“Prevention is better than cure. Employers can play a role in educating staff about how social media posts can take on a life of their own, as well as giving clear guidance about what is and isn't tolerated. Clear policies and regular, meaningful, up-to-date training are essential to mitigate the legal and reputational risks,” concludes Amphlett.