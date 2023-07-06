Is it ever OK for staff to have a side hustle or second job?

From an Etsy craft project to a full-blown business, many staff at all levels have something that could be described as a side-hustle. And with more and more of us setting up something 'other' in our spare time, the lines between side-hustle and moonlighting is blurry.

Almost a third of workers (31%) already have a ‘side hustle’, with a further 42% are considering taking one up, according to new research by Money.co.uk. The cost of living crisis is a huge driver in people taking on new project and second jobs – and yes, while many (71%) are doing it for financial reasons, there are also those who are following a passion (24%).

A survey by Instantprint conducted in May 2023 backs up the trend, finding that, in the last three years, 45% of respondents started their own business or side hustle and are now full-time 25% do it on the side of another job, seven per cent are in the process of setting up or launching and two per cent have thought about it.

That’s the dealbreaker for many – the ‘when’ rather than the ‘how’. A side hustle can be beneficial in so many ways, but surely it can’t cross over into priority work time? But with the cost of living crisis pushing many to look for extra work, it's an enticing prospect.

Beth Samson, People Director at Investors in People is a supporter of the side-hustle, for the 'hustler' and the manager and wider company. She says: "Absolutely it’s okay to have a side hustle! As with anything in life it’s often unrealistic and unhealthy to expect that we can achieve absolute fulfilment, joy and motivation through one avenue alone. A full-time job may use some of our skills and experience, but it’s the rare role that would give the opportunity to use all of them. A side hustle can help us unlock these underutilised areas of strength, particularly entrepreneurial and creative skillsets that may not have an outlet in more rigidly defined employed positions."

“Plus we cannot overlook the very real pressures the cost of living crisis is causing in many households. For some people, a side hustle is not a ‘nice to have’ but a necessity to keep up with spiralling bills and financial commitments."

Side hustles don't just have to be practical ones, that is to say, it's not just about making or creating. From the HR leader who also works as a coach, to the manager who runs a website in a particular niche, there are plenty of side-hustles which can be done with little outlay. Another win for the financial side of the side-hustle.

It's easy to see side-hustles as just a money-making exercise, but for many, there is an outlet for creativity, mental health balance and also personal learning and development. Banning side hustles could lead to quitting, as staff see their hustle as more interesting and exciting and don't feel supported.

"Side hustles can be positive for employee’s wellbeing, career development and financial stability. When these elements are in place, teams are more motivated and productive. Treating employees as ‘whole people’, with lives and interested outside of the 9-5 which may include side hustles or hobbies will also result in them feeling more valued and seen, which may then lead to increased commitment and engagement," adds Beth Samson.

“From an employer perspective, having an understanding and appreciation of people’s wider interests and skillsets makes it possible to talent plan in a deeper way and unlocks opportunities for internal moves and progression, which can represent a significant cost and time saving compared to external recruitment.”

Rather than a side hustle leaving to someone quitting, Florence Weber-Zuanigh, diversity and inclusion consultant and CEO of Diversity in the Boardroom argues that transparency, and encouraging side-hustles could actually help retain staff. She says: "Employees are full-time humans with their own passions, as well as being employees! Actually supporting employees with their side hustle will help them remain engaged in their current role and prevent quitting."

She adds: "In a company culture where the pursuit of passions and purpose is encouraged, not only can it be added to their day-to-day role but even if they pursue it with a side hustle there is trust and gratitude between them and their employer. This can look like discussing flexible working or setting up a program for employees with a side hustle to discuss and learn together.

"If the day job is not stimulating, for them, they will leave eventually either way. But when organisations support them in the process of building their side hustle, there is no quiet quitting or no surprises. Expectations on both sides can be discussed and you know ahead of time if/when they are ready to move on. It is healthier and everyone involved feels more control rather than having an employee hide it, "quietly" quit until they really do hand in their resignation."

If you're considering a second job of any kind, be that a PAYE role or a business of your own, you do need to think logically and legally before you go for it. Check whether your contract stipulates anything about other work? You need to be sure, to check, and be upfront.

Sophia Zand, Senior Associate at Wilsons Solicitors advises: "Many workers are looking for multiple income streams to alleviate the impact of the cost-of-living crisis. Before taking on other paid work, employees should first check their employment contract to see whether this is expressly prohibited. Most contracts tend to state that employees must seek consent from their employer before they start working elsewhere. Usually, if permission is granted, employers will ask employees to confirm that taking on a second job will not affect their existing job with them and remind them of their ongoing obligation to not disclose confidential information to others."

Your employer will want to know that what you're planning isn’t a conflict of interest. Sophia Zand adds: "If the contract does not prohibit the employee from working for someone else, an employer will not usually be able to stop them from doing so unless they can show it would impact the employee's ability to perform their duties for them or if it would breach the employee's duty of fidelity to the first employer, for example, by working for a competitor."

Side-hustle success Rosie Brooks is an illustrator who agrees that transparency is key when it comes to managing staff who have side hustles. “I have had a side hustle as an illustrator going for twenty years often whilst in full-time work. I'm currently part-time working in the Box Office at English National Opera) and they are very supportive so I can be very open about it, in the arts it's very normal."

"I've often been commissioned to do freelance projects by companies I've been working in other roles for so it is quite a nice combination. I think because salaries are generally lower in the arts compared to other industries, companies don't feel like they can 'own' you in the same way as other employers might. I wouldn't have got some of my best freelance commissions were it not for connections I've made through my day job.

And of course, the word itself - side-hustle - could be one that is growing outdated, argues Paulomi Debnath, founder of Handmade by Tinni. "In today's interconnected world of work, the shift away from traditional career paths allows for exploration and diverse experiences. As someone deeply involved in hospitality sales for over two decades, working with esteemed hotel chains, my current role as a 'Team Leader, Global' involves managing international conferences and events.

"Yet, I yearned to express my creativity through handmade jewellery. In 2020, amidst the challenges our generation faced, Handmade By Tinni was born. Balancing my demanding job, family responsibilities, and social life requires skilful juggling, but I refuse to let go of my dreams. My aim is to inspire other aspiring female entrepreneurs, proving that they too can pursue their passions while excelling in all aspects of life."

"I often find myself contemplating whether we undermine the achievements of countless entrepreneurs who successfully balance two careers by labelling one as a mere "side hustle." The term suggests that one job is the primary source of income while the other orbits around it. However, this definition fails to acknowledge the emotional fulfilment and mental happiness that can come from both pursuits. True happiness isn't solely reliant on financial success. In our complex lives filled with multiple facets, emotional fulfilment is just as crucial, if not more. Therefore, I propose redefining the concept of a "side hustle" to give equal focus and recognition to both careers. Both endeavours require commitment and passion, and both deserve to be celebrated.

Advice for managers on defining 'side-hustles' and managing staff who want to begin one...

Beth Samson offers three 'levels' of side hustles to help managers with clarity: “Managers have a responsibility to look after the holistic wellbeing, engagement and development of the people they support, so they should encourage open conversations about side hustles (and in fact other aspects of their people’s lives outside of work). These conversations give the manager the information and context they will need to respond and support appropriately to an employee’s side hustle and reduce the risk of harm developing through burnout or assumptions being made on either side about what is or isn’t okay. There are few categories of side hustle which require different kinds of support – let's label them green, amber and red for simplicity.

‘Green’ side hustles, in a nutshell, enrich an employee outside of work. They use skills and strengths which differ to but complement their full-time role and are flexible enough so that they do not come at the cost of their wellbeing. These are easy for managers to encourage and support, simply by checking in and showing interest, identifying opportunities to align or utilise the experience and skills being gained on the side, and monitoring the overall work demands being experienced by the employee.

‘Amber’ side hustles create a greater benefit than cost for the employee but may present some risks for an employer. They can overlap with the full-time role in terms of skills or output, be variable in effort and/or time demand or have the potential to cause reputational damage to the employer. These are more demanding for a manager to support, so could require the use of more formal mechanisms to define expectations and boundaries on what is appropriate. At the same time, a manager should work with the employee to maximise the benefits they are getting through their side hustle.

‘Red’ side hustles ultimately jeopardise an employee’s full-time employment. They may be in direct competition with the employer, require time/effort which impacts the full-time role or directly undermine the full-time position through IP theft or reputational damage. In these situations, a manager should ensure they’re following company policies to actively manage the situation, and work with the employee to help them understand the impact of their side hustle and alternatives to this.