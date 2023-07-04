Younger workers are terrified that AI will make them redundant - here's what to tell them

The rise of artificial intelligence has become (or is at least perceived to be) a double-edged sword.

While AI promises increased efficiency and productivity, there is a growing concern among workers, particularly Gen-Z and beyond, that these technological marvels may ultimately replace them in their respective industries.

This fear, coined as ‘AI anxiety,’ is a very real and documented phenomenon – and one that that many in the workforce have never had to face before.

Recent surveys and reports have shed light on the extent of workers' concerns. One survey conducted by a leading employment agency revealed that 49% of the 31,000 employees surveyed expressed fear that AI could steal their jobs. Another found that more than half of employees worry that AI will render their skills obsolete and make them expendable in the eyes of their employers.

Unveiling the fear’s origins

The fear of AI-induced job displacement comes from several factors. Firstly, the exponential advancements in AI technology have led to automation and machine learning systems capable of performing tasks that were once solely the domain of human workers. Whilst technology has always crept into the realms of human capability, the current rate at which AI is effectively completing complex human jobs is lightning fast.

As these systems become more sophisticated and capable, it is therefore understandable that employees will question the longevity of their roles.

Secondly, the rapid pace of AI adoption by companies and industries amplifies workers' concerns. As AI infiltrates various sectors, from manufacturing to customer service, employees fear that their jobs may be next on the chopping block. Uncertainty arises as workers question whether their skills and expertise can withstand the inexorable march of automation.

And lastly, the lack of clarity and transparency from employers regarding the impact of AI exacerbates workers' anxieties. Without clear communication about how AI will be integrated into their workplaces, employees are left to speculate about their job security and future prospects. This uncertainty breeds fear and fosters a sense of vulnerability among workers.

Evolving workforce dynamics, not job loss

While the fear of AI-driven job displacement is understandable, it is essential to recognise that technology has historically transformed, rather than eliminated, job roles.

As automation replaces certain tasks, it also creates new opportunities for workers to upskill and engage in more complex and strategic work. The evolution of the workforce has been a constant throughout history, and the rise of AI is simply another chapter in this ongoing narrative.

Critics argue that AI lacks the creativity, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking abilities that make humans uniquely valuable in the workplace. Tasks that require empathy, intuition, and complex problem-solving are still predominantly within the realm of human capabilities.

As AI takes over routine and repetitive tasks, workers can focus on leveraging their human skills to drive innovation, collaboration, and customer-centricity, which are vital for long-term success.

Adapting to the future

The key to alleviating workers' fears lies in what you may call ‘proactive adaptation’. To mitigate the anxieties surrounding AI, employers must prioritize transparent communication and provide avenues for continuous upskilling and reskilling. By fostering a culture of learning and development, companies can empower their employees to embrace the changes brought about by AI, rather than fearing them.

Government policies and societal initiatives can also play a pivotal role in managing the transition to an AI-centric future. Programs that promote lifelong learning, job security, and social safety nets can help workers navigate the evolving employment landscape with confidence and resilience.