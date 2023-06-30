6 actionable areas to improve DEI in your workplace

Clearly, there’s more to absenteeism than a worker taking the mick. As a HR practitioner, there are a few things that you can do to try and prevent workers from randomly being absent. But if this happens, there are ways you can identify it and deal with it effectively.
After vowing to step up your DEI efforts, it’s time to start delivering. Research has consistently shown the quantitative and qualitative value of diverse organisations, but if you’re unsure where to start, you’re not alone.
Fortunately, there are many small but effective steps you can take to elevate your approach to DEI. In this guide, we’ll share six key areas to help you start delivering on your promise.
Download this e-Book to get:
Actionable insights from leading HR practitioners and industry experts
Answers to common questions about building effective and meaningful DEI practices
6 high-impact areas to address when embarking on your DEI journey
Create a culture where employees feel valued and motivated, this includes recognising and rewarding outstanding attendance to encourage consistency.
Establish open lines of communication. Regularly share expectations, schedules, and policies. Encourage prompt reporting of absences and provide channels for feedback and support.
Explore options like remote work or flexible work to help employees balance personal commitments and reduce unscheduled absences. For example, if a worker is taking time off repeatedly to look after a family member or pick their children up from school, flexibility can give them space to complete tasks whilst adhering to out of work responsibilities.
Support engagement initiatives, team-building activities, and professional development can all lend itself to dramatically reducing absences. Engaged employees demonstrate commitment and passion towards work, which can help to reduce the likelihood of unnecessary time off.
Review and analyse absenteeism data to identify patterns, trends, and potential causes. This analysis can help HR practitioners understand the scope of the problem and pinpoint areas that require attention.
Implement wellness programs that promote physical and mental wellbeing. Provide resources such as employee assistance programmes, counselling services, and health education to support employees in managing personal challenges that may contribute to absenteeism.
In sum, when tackling a nuanced trend like absenteeism, HR practitioners play a pivotal role in creating a comfortable work space for employees, spotting when a worker isn’t showing up, and encouraging managers to adopt healthy, holistic approaches to dealing with the issue. By keeping these tips in mind, you should be able to cultivate an environment for productivity and engagement.
