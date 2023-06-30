6 actionable areas to improve DEI in your workplace

There are a multitude of reasons staff end up disengaged from work.

Especially in this climate, when the cost-of-living crisis is threatening workplace wellbeing, employees are more likely to be facing external challenges that could be impacting their ability to work effectively.

There’s no hiding that it’s a difficult time for employers to retain staff, keep them engaged and incentivise productivity, especially in the context of remote and hybrid work. The ONS reported that sickness absence grew last year, partly as a result of the long-term effects of Covid and mental health issues.

Now more than ever, there are reasons employees are spending time away from work. What once seemed like a worker was lazy or disregarding the importance of their work, is now accepted as a sign of unhappiness at work. It’s getting harder for employers to retain talent, and with few being able to offer pay increases as a means of holding onto their staff, the importance of looking out for the signs of an unhappy worker - which often manifests as absenteeism - and being able to address it before it’s too late has become crucial.

What is absenteeism?

Absenteeism at work is when employees skip out on their designated work hours, whether it's a regular thing or unexpected. Absenteeism can happen for legitimate reasons like being sick, having emergencies, or taking approved time off. But sometimes, workers are not at work without any good excuse.

Productivity takes a hit because tasks get delayed or left hanging and co-workers can end up with more work and major stress, which can end up leading to burnout. This can have a knock-on effect on team dynamics and the morale of workers who can be left with tasks that aren't usually their responsibility.



Even though it can be tempting to get frustrated in response to a colleague being consistently absent, this time off can be a symptom of a wider issue. As a manager, it’s your responsibility to get to the bottom of why a worker might not want to work, in a non-judgmental and reasonable fashion. How you choose to approach absenteeism could be the difference between you losing or holding onto a talented team member. This is particularly important considering recruiting someone new can be extremely costly and can even exceed giving out pay rises.

Approaching holistically

Clearly, there’s more to absenteeism than a worker taking the mick. As a HR practitioner, there are a few things that you can do to try and prevent workers from randomly being absent. But if this happens, there are ways you can identify it and deal with it effectively.

6 actionable areas to improve DEI in your workplace After vowing to step up your DEI efforts, it’s time to start delivering. Research has consistently shown the quantitative and qualitative value of diverse organisations, but if you’re unsure where to start, you’re not alone. Fortunately, there are many small but effective steps you can take to elevate your approach to DEI. In this guide, we’ll share six key areas to help you start delivering on your promise. Download this e-Book to get: Actionable insights from leading HR practitioners and industry experts

Answers to common questions about building effective and meaningful DEI practices

6 high-impact areas to address when embarking on your DEI journey Build a world-class employee experience today. Show more Show less Download e-Book

Foster a Positive Work Environment

Create a culture where employees feel valued and motivated, this includes recognising and rewarding outstanding attendance to encourage consistency.

Enhance Communication

Establish open lines of communication. Regularly share expectations, schedules, and policies. Encourage prompt reporting of absences and provide channels for feedback and support.

Implement Flexible Work Arrangements

Explore options like remote work or flexible work to help employees balance personal commitments and reduce unscheduled absences. For example, if a worker is taking time off repeatedly to look after a family member or pick their children up from school, flexibility can give them space to complete tasks whilst adhering to out of work responsibilities.

Invest in Employee Engagement and Development

Support engagement initiatives, team-building activities, and professional development can all lend itself to dramatically reducing absences. Engaged employees demonstrate commitment and passion towards work, which can help to reduce the likelihood of unnecessary time off.

Look at the data

Review and analyse absenteeism data to identify patterns, trends, and potential causes. This analysis can help HR practitioners understand the scope of the problem and pinpoint areas that require attention.

Promote wellbeing

Implement wellness programs that promote physical and mental wellbeing. Provide resources such as employee assistance programmes, counselling services, and health education to support employees in managing personal challenges that may contribute to absenteeism.

In sum

In sum, when tackling a nuanced trend like absenteeism, HR practitioners play a pivotal role in creating a comfortable work space for employees, spotting when a worker isn’t showing up, and encouraging managers to adopt healthy, holistic approaches to dealing with the issue. By keeping these tips in mind, you should be able to cultivate an environment for productivity and engagement.